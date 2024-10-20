EFF: Why we didn’t join the GNU

THE EFF has slammed the government of national unity (GNU), describing the arrangement between the ANC and the DA as potentially undermining its principles. In its discussion documents ahead of the party’s national people’s assembly in December, the EFF states that it has positioned itself as a revolutionary party, unwilling to compromise its core principles for the sake of political convenience.

”The 2024 national and provincial elections brought the ANC and the DA into an unprecedented coalition, one that was mischaracterised as a GNU,” the country’s fourth largest party stated. According to the EFF, it chose not to participate in the GNU arrangement as it recognised that such an alliance would undermine its revolutionary agenda and dilute its commitment to economic emancipation. ”The decision to abstain from participation in the GNU raises the question of whether the EFF should continue this approach or seek other forms of power-sharing agreements that do not compromise its principles, appreciating that governing with party like the DA will inherently compromise the EFF and is far greater compromise without any home of equally greater return,” the EFF explained.

The party stated that at the core of its considerations is the question of power-sharing agreements. ”However, as coalition politics become more common at both local and national levels, the EFF must grapple with the challenge of entering into governance arrangements without losing its political identity,” the party added. In addition, the EFF said that after the 2019 provincial and national elections it maintained its growth trajectory, despite the fact that what it called “Stratcom” apparatus was being unleashed to peddle propaganda regarding the party’s involvement in the collapse of VBS.

This, according to the EFF, was despite the peddling of lies about the organisation targeting women journalists or being involved in the procurement process in various municipalities it did not govern. ”Essentially, the media as a tool of putting into question the character of revolutionaries and the contemporary revolutionary movement faced an unprecedented standstill,” the party added. The EFF also plans to clean the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

”The NPA also needs deep vacuum cleaning to exorcise the spirit of factional prosecutions and sheer incompetence at the highest levels,” the party explained. It also proposes a comprehensive reform of the SA Police Service (SAPS). ”The police force must be professionalised, with clear standards of accountability and competence that are enforced without political interference. This would involve a rigorous process of vetting and training, ensuring that officers are equipped to handle the complex social and economic issues that contribute to crime,” read the EFF’s discussion documents.

The party added that corruption is rampant within the SAPS and must be rooted out through the establishment of an independent oversight body that is free from political manipulation. ”This body would have the authority to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption within the police force, ensuring that officers who are implicated in criminal activities are held accountable,” states the EFF. The EFF also proposes the reform of the investigative and prosecutorial capacity of the police in particular cases of gender-based violence.