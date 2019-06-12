Emfuleni Municipality buildings has had to be closed down by Occupational Health Officers for the second time this year due to sewer pump not working and raw sewerage appearing on the basement and has left many employees sick. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

structure following a harmful sewerage spillage that has put their health at risk.

Johannesburg - About 300 employees of Emfuleni Local Municipality will be moved to a temporary

The

council office on CR Swart street in Vanderbijlpark reeks of raw sewage coming from the

basement and permeated through the offices.





Employees of various municipal departments that include the Revenue Customer Service Centre and Communication went on a go-slow from Monday in an effort to force the municipality to consider their health which has been severely compromised from working in a sick building.





Nicholas Kheswa, 55, said he was diagnosed with tuberculosis a month ago and suspects it was from inhaling the foul odour that spread throughout his workplace.





“I am sick and even lost weight. The doctor said it TB and I fear for my child who will suffer should I die from this disease,” he said.





Kheswa said he was planning to get his doctor to write a letter informing his employers, Emfuleni municipality, of his deteriorating health.



Emfuleni Municipality buildings has had to be closed down by Occupational Health Officers for the second time this year due to sewer pump not working and raw sewerage appearing on the basement and has left many employees sick . Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

“I want them to know the damage they cause to my health,” said an angry Kheswa.





Emfuleni came to a standstill on Monday as employees abandoned their work stations, following an urgent notice by the Labour Department to shut down the building.





The municipality spokesperson, Stanley Gaba, confirmed that they were in the process of relocating employees from the building and that the relocation process would take approximately two weeks.





Gaba further revealed that the Labour Department was issuing a prohibition notice on the building for the second time this year, effectively shutting it down.





“Residents are urged to use alternative pay points, including over the counter payments at Standard Bank, direct EFT into the municipality’s account, Easy Pay service as well as municipal offices in Sebokeng in Zone 10,” said Gaba.



