Empowering South African creators through #LevelUpAfrica

UNEMPLOYMENT is arguably the most urgent crisis we face in South Africa. Government and large corporations will not solve this problem. To help mitigate this issue, the Level Up Africa programme amplifies South African creators’ voices and paves the way for economic empowerment.

By participating in this programme, creators have grown their personal brands and unlocked doors to exciting collaborations and partnerships, significantly contributing to their financial success. The event, held from Thursday to Friday, put a spotlight on the power of content creation as a viable solution to unemployment. “Content is king”, and creators have the unique opportunity to monetise their content, creating new pathways to economic stability and growth. Speaking to Sunday Independent Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa Bianca Sibiya said: “There are a number of different genres of content so this programme is an opportunity to upskill content creators and to grow their profiles.

“It is important to be able to grow from the platform. A big challenge for content creators is to manage an income stream,” she said. “The first thing one needs to do is download the app, and to simply start. Play around with the features available on the app and see what is out there. It’s also important to see the type of people engaging with your content and also this about consistency.” The Level Up initiative began in 2021 and has been a transformative force for 400 talented individuals, offering them tailored guidance, mentorship, and unparalleled opportunities to elevate their TikTok journeys.