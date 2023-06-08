Empowering the boy child one school at a time

INITIATIVES across the country that look to empower the boy child are underway. Someone who’s started such is Cornet Mamabolo, famously known as Tbose Maputla on SABC's soapie Skeem Saam. He has started a programme that seeks to empower young men to make healthy decisions for their future while encouraging them to stay in school and equipping them with skills and resources that would make navigating through school easier.

The programme is an initiative by Digni Financial Services, a company founded in March 2014 by Mamabolo and his business partner, Johnny Modiba. Mamabolo says the identified beneficiaries of this programme will come from all over the country and, throughout the journey, they will be exposed to different careers in the insurance field, divide them into two and populate them into departments (IT, Admin, and Finance), and they will have mentees. He added that this is a way of giving back to communities and to show their Corporate Social Investment (CSI) commitment as a private company by two black men, for the black majority.

“The Take A Boy Child To Work programme is meant to expose young boys to employment opportunities and the labour market, precisely the HR and Finance sectors. What we then do is identify the schools and work closely with the principals and the teachers,” said Mamabolo. He said they were intentional about the type of boy child they were looking for. “We’re looking for those that aren’t doing well. The average learners who usually get left behind. We took this approach because it may be that they lack inspiration because of circumstances at home, under-resourced schools. So to expose them can change their mindset,” he said.