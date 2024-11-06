Empowering the Global South: Insights from Dr Iqbal Survé on BRICS

FROM climate change to geopolitical tensions, voices calling for unity and cooperation among rising nations become ever more important as the world struggles with hitherto unseen issues. As a potent group ready to change world dynamics, Dr Iqbal Survé, chairman of Independent Media, presents an energising and hopeful vision for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). His fresh observations highlight not only the possibilities of BRICS but also the need for the Global South to claim its position on the world scene.

Survé was speaking during an interview with journalist and broadcaster Igshaan Higgins for the Leadership Exchange on the Voice of The Cape this week. The interview focused on, among other issues, Survé’s insights regarding BRICS, the impact of international bodies like the International Criminal Court (ICC), and the current political landscape in South Africa. Arguing that the BRICS creation is a vital forum for developing countries to act together against the historical injustices sustained by Western dominance, Survé advocates for its establishment. He says: “BRIC basically became an alternative … to the G7, and it became an opportunity for developing and fast-growing economies in the world.” This alliance not only opposes economic injustice but also promotes cooperation among nations with the same objectives and values.

According to him, BRICS has developed from its first notion into a strong tool for transformation. This block gives rising economies chances for strategic alignment, resource sharing, and mutual development. “I’ve always believed that the Global South must unite,” he says, encapsulating BRICS as a group effort for growth and equality. Survé saw personally the value of personal diplomacy in promoting cooperation among BRICS countries at his most recent encounter with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I was really happy to meet him in his residence in Novo Ogariev,” he says, stressing the need for creating close personal ties among leaders. In this framework, he exhorts leaders such as Putin to likewise support peace projects reflecting the values of the Global South. Our desired outcome is peace. We want peace in the Middle East; innocent people are suffering, so we support a diplomatic approach to resolve issues. The demand for a “Mandela moment” by Survé highlights how BRICS may spearhead worldwide initiatives for a more fair and peaceful planet.

Survé answers the complaints about the International Criminal Court (ICC), contending that although it lacks jurisdiction over big powers, it should concentrate on making all countries answerable for abuses. “The ICC is selective and biased and open to influence in the way they do this,” he argues. Still, he is hopeful and exhordes the Global South to demand a more fair system of international justice that benefits everyone, regardless of their position or power. This is a rallying cry for the BRICS countries to use their combined power to advocate changes in global governance systems directly affecting their way of life. Though Survé does not hold back when critiquing South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU), he sees this as a chance for improvement. He emphasises the need for a government structure that actually benefits the majority, which is the underprivileged and impoverished.

“The DA’s constituency mostly consists of established and large white capital.” He argues for policies that give social justice and economic fairness top priority, citing mostly the impoverished rural urban working class of this nation. Survé argues that the GNU may develop to better reflect these underprivileged voices and supports a government style that not only acknowledges but also improves South African requirements. “There are no clear economic indicators of benefit,” he says, but he underlines the possibility of BRICS working together to boost development and provide chances for the country.

Beyond simple survival, Survé’s vision for the Global South reflects the hopes for actual sovereignty and world stage agency. “We have a right to make our own decisions on who we want to do business with, partner with, and be friends with,” he underlines, so capturing the essence of BRICS as an alliance that enables countries to control their terms of participation. His appeal for togetherness strikes a strong resonance, especially in view of the growing polarisation of power in the world. Survé encourages BRICS countries to work on mutually beneficial projects and sustainable development initiatives by advocating a consistent strategy among them. By means of this group effort, the story of reliance long suffocating the Global South can be reversed. Within a turbulent global scene, Survé’s observations highlight BRICS as a ray of hope for the Global South—a chance to rethink the norms of interaction and recover agency in international relations. His inspiring vision not only emphasises the possibilities of developing nations to cooperate and grow but also supports a society in which justice, peace, and equity rule.