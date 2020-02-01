Enock Mpianzi did not die in vain, says EFF's Ndlozi at funeral









ENOCK Mpianzi's mother Anto, surrounded by family members, sheds tears during the memorial service of the Grade 8 learner yesterday. Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - It was a sad farewell as mourners gathered at Kensington Secondary School in Johannesburg to bid farewell to 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi, who tragically drowned at the Nyati Riverbreak and Resort during a Grade 8 camp on the first week of school. Attendees included Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi In his address, Ndlozi said the greatest tragedy that can befall a community was the loss of a child. “When a child is lost, it is the greatest condemnation to the rest of us because it means that as a people, we are negligent. The greatest pain that eats a parent up under those conditions of such a loss, is precisely to try and blame themselves that perhaps I did not put in good care, that maybe I could’ve done better. So when a child is lost at the age of 13, it is a sign of a community that has been caught irresponsible and negligent. This family cannot take the blame,” said Ndlozi. Ndlozi said used the funeral to spark mourners into African unity, saying self-hate amongst Africans needed to addressed.

"We are neglected. We live in a society that does not care for its children, its people.

"Enock's death made the country to debate those conditions of general neglect. His life, and his pain, was not in vain.

“In his memory, we’ve got to believe in black people. In his memory, we have to speak to the self-hate in our country, that is expressed in not caring for ourselves, expressed in xenophobic violence, we need to build capable, well-funded schools, we need to care for one another, we need black love, ” he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Family and Friends of the late Enoch Mpianzi gather for his funeral at Kensington Secondary School, the Grade 8 pupil drowned at Nyati lodge outside Brits in North West. Video: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Also addressing mourners was MEC Mazibuko, who paid tribute to Enock and said he had died too soon.

“The past two weeks have not been easy, especially as citizens of Gauteng. Losing children is never an easy experience, especially losing children in the care of our institutions of learning which were never accessible to all of us. We have come to celebrate the life of a young man that was cut short. He had a promising future given the testimonies from family and friends,” she said

Last week, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced that the department had suspended Parktown Boys High School principal Malcolm Williams as a law firm hired to conduct a forensic investigation into the facts around Enock's death. This after allegations that the school did not immediately act when pupils informed educators at the camp that Enock had been left at the river, where their raft had capsized during a water activity.

District officials who had been sent handling the school's application for the camp were also suspended.

Meanwhile, the investigative team appointed by the department has contacted some parents whose children were at the Grade 8 camp and were near the incident when the raft capsized.

