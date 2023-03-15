Entrepreneur puts his best foot forward

Johannesburg - From selling books and watches and running an online magazine, to developing websites and logos for small businesses, Kabelo Selekolo has had an interesting career. Now he has added shoes and sneakers to the list with Mswenko Footwear. The 32-year-old from Rustenburg in North West who now lives in Halfway Gardens, Midrand, said the idea of Mswenko Footwear began in 2014 when he had his first job. He was raised by his aunt and uncle and his background in entrepreneurship includes selling cold drinks, beers and snacks.

“I was born in the village of Molorwe and grew up in an area called Ledig, near Rustenburg, with my aunt and uncle. My aunt was my caretaker and she did an excellent job raising me, but she was strict and made me follow a routine that would keep me safe from the troubles of this world,” he said. In 2004, when he was in Grade 9, his aunt gave him a family camera to make money during a school trip. Afterwards he continued to run the photography business at school and earned money that contributed to building back rooms at his family’s home that were later rented to tenants. In 2010, Selekolo moved to Gauteng to study information technology at Tshwane University of Technology. He is a qualified multimedia designer with a passion for entrepreneurship that began at the age of 10.

When he was at university, he used to buy second-hand textbooks from students who were done with their modules and sell them to other students at a profit of R50 to R100 per book. Growing up, Selekolo said his family had a small business at home where they sold beer, soft drinks, cigarettes, and snacks. “I believe that’s how the entrepreneurial bug bit me at the age of 10,” he said. Upon finishing his studies, he landed his first job as an eBook developer in Pretoria, while on the side he started a graphic design business with his friend. They designed business branding materials such as logos and websites.

“We then established online events listing portals and online magazines through which we were able to give internship opportunities to several journalism students whom we mentored and guided. Our highlight of that journey was seeing them in their graduation gowns when they finished the programme,” he said. As the business was struggling to make a profit, he began selling wooden watches, while doing freelance photography for events. This has turned out to be a business company, 2kay Photography, with clients such as the Joburg Zoo, Absa and Doek & Jeans. In 2020, during the lockdown, Selekolo co-founded rahisi.online, a company that focuses on making website design affordable for small business owners.

Mswenko Footwear is this avid entrepreneur’s new baby. For him, it has been a long journey, from December 2021 until the launch of the business on October 18, 2022. Selekolo said he wanted to continue to make and sell sneakers that inspired customers to be different. The primary goal of the business is to design and sell premium shoes, sneakers and sandals for people who are looking for alternative stylish footwear. Mswenko shoes are for people who want to stand out from the crowd – the name is an African expression that means “swag” in English.

It refers to a person's style, attitude, and confidence. “When you wear Mswenko, you’re ready to take on the world. But there’s so much more to it than just a great look: Mswenko shoes combine fashion with function for a perfect fit and maximum comfort for every style of walk or workout. From the office to the gym to a night out with friends, Mswenko shoes give individuals a unique look and make them feel confident,” he said. Selekolo said Mswenko was a social enterprise that believed in giving back to the community. “We share a love for children in South Africa, and we believe in empowering them through donations.