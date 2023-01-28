Eswatini’s orgy of violence

Johannesburg - Bullets have been flying in Eswatini for the past few years before human rights lawyer, Thulani Maseko, was assassinated last Saturday night by a lone gunman in front of his wife and two children.

Anti-monarchy and pro-democratisation demonstrations started in the latter part of June 2021, as a peaceful demonstration on June 20, but later turned violent as the administration adopted a tough position against the protests and forbade the distribution of petitions.