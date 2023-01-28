Eswatini’s orgy of violence

Johannesburg - Bullets have been flying in Eswatini for the past few years before human rights lawyer, Thulani Maseko, was assassinated last Saturday night by a lone gunman in front of his wife and two children.
Anti-monarchy and pro-democratisation demonstrations started in the latter part of June 2021, as a peaceful demonstration on June 20, but later turned violent as the administration adopted a tough position against the protests and forbade the distribution of petitions.
The unrest in the country culminated in a series of murders of pro-democracy activists as well as members of security forces. The killings, including the recent cold-blooded murder of human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko, have been condemned by various civic organisations.
Amnesty International said this week that it believed Maseko was killed because of his work as a human rights lawyer and also called for a proper investigation.