EX-soccer star pleads for sister's return

Johannesburg - Former Orlando Pirates football star, Bennett Chenene, is pleading with the public to help find his missing sister. The midfielder has asked the public to come forward with any information that could help lead to finding his sister. His sister Nomvula Chenene went missing on December 10, 2022. The 28-year-old lesbian was allegedly having fun with friends at the Vaal Monate Cafe (VMC) when she went missing.

“One of their friends was involved in a fight and she left the place. Some of the friends went out looking for her. There was a guy (stranger) watching them and he offered to give them a lift. And they came back with her,” said Chenene. He said his sister was waiting outside the cafe at that time. He said the sister, her friends, and the stranger went back and continued with their fun. Chenene said the group left together for a friend’s house not far from their home in Lakeside (Evaton). He said this was at around 5am. “While they were there, my sister had an argument with another friend and she decided to leave. All of them (friends) said she disappeared like that,” he said.

Chenene, who also played for Amazulu, Bloemfontein Celtic, and SuperSport United, said he doesn’t understand why happened because he has never been an enemy to the people. He said his sister has also never been an enemy. He said Nomvula was surviving on piece jobs, and on that day she had no money. “This is shocking. If there are people who are following us and want something from our family then they must come out and tell us their demands. Nomvula is innocent and I pray that she is still fine,” he said. Chenene said a case of a missing person has been opened at the Orange Farm Police Station. One of the friends who was with Nomvula on that day, Ouma Chawe, said they did not leave the cafe with a stranger. She said she tried to convince her not to go home but she insisted and left.

“We left the place (VMC) and went to our friend’s home. Nomvula wanted to leave while we were there chilling and I told her to leave later but she refused, saying her mother fights her. And that’s how she disappeared,” she said. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello confirmed that a missing person inquiry has been opened and police are investigating. “Anyone who may have information that can assist in locating Nomvula is requested to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or alternatively report anonymous tip-offs on the MySaps application.”