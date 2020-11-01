Exposé of prison brutality by someone who cares

JOHANNESBURG - I’ve never met Ruth Hopkins. After reading her riveting exposé, The Misery Merchants, there’s an indelible bond. She champions the underdog without judging them. Be they murderers, rapists and robbers, they’re entitled to human rights, like anyone. Inside Mangaung Prison in Bloemfontein lurks a toxic cocktail of violence and lies choreographed by the global Goliath that is G4S, the security firm that seemingly pays lip-service to human rights. Shocking details reveal sadness aplenty. Hopkins skilfully draws her reader into the menacing prison she visits, describing with detail the cell where people are beaten to death, the characters, their tattoos, body language, facial expression, broken looks, etc. Hopkins is not simply telling their story. She is laying herself bare in this journey. From the little girl in an investigative club to a feisty woman taking on a system that cares little for the people on whose lives their well-being depends. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is not absolved from blame. It seems to have abdicated duty or care regarding the woeful treatment of inmates. The SAPS is meant to serve and protect all citizens. Yet one prisoner after another complained to them about brutality in vain. Their dockets inevitably disappeared. What about prisoners medicated against their will, in certain instances being sedated after a heavy beating. The medical doctors who treated the prisoners also seemed to have little regard for the oath they took. The law only works when prisoners are taken back to court on misdemeanours behind bars which adds to their sentence.

There is no justice for most of them. The lives of prisoners appear meaningless. But not to Hopkins. She manages to weave a complex story of how jailers and prisoners worked together against G4S tasked by the government with running the prison. But the lives of these voiceless prisoners’ matter, to Hopkins at least.

Her vulnerabilities are not hidden each time she drives her ancient 1985 Mercedes to Bloemfontein. She’s not only brave but human. The alleged murder of Isaac Nelani in Mangaung which warders allegedly made look like a suicide affected her. “I am traumatized, emotionally drained,” she says. Nelani’s last minutes were apparently captured on CCTV footage. His death formed part of a DCS investigation that shockingly yielded nothing. In the world she probes, accountability is an empty word.

The corruption endemic in South Africa during nine wasted years under former president Jacob Zuma unsurprisingly spread to correctional services right to the top to former national commissioner Zach Modise against whom allegations of impropriety yielded nothing.

Amusingly, towards the end of his tenure, Modise begins texting her until he realises he was engaging the wrong person when asked about a van-load of evidence that had gone missing.

Bitter. Sweet. Certainly morbid. Sometimes funny.

As one feels a sense of connection with people one interviews, particularly when they are victims of injustice, one feels for the prisoners. And for Hopkins, too. These rapists, murderers and robbers are fighting for survival inside prison, receiving the same, if not worse, pain that they may have inflicted outside. But they’re human, deserving to be free of a painful incarceration. Amid such brutality, where is the humanity?

Ironically, while fighting to right the wrongs inflicted on prisoners, Hopkins was allegedly on the receiving end of domestic violence in her now ended marriage. She left but not without her tomato patch.

Quirky. Serious. That’s Hopkins. But she’s a special human being to be able to get prisoners to open up to her.

Empathy? Simple, she cares – and that’s a precious commodity in journalism today.

