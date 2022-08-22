False GBV accusations do more than reputational damage

Johannesburg - Despite gender-based violence (GBV) being a global crisis, there are women who commit perjury by making false GBV allegations. In South African law, perjury occurs when a person makes a false statement to try and change the outcome of a legal proceeding.

Story continues below Advertisement

In 2019, the World Bank found that 1 out of 3 women is affected by GBV worldwide, which means at least 35% of women would experience physical or sexual abuse at the hands of their partners or other male perpetrators in their lifetime. However, there have been cases where women have made false GBV allegations and did not face any consequences. The false GBV accusations are targeted at a particular individual, said Bafana Khumalo, the co-executive director of Sonke Gender Justice. These allegations may leave the accused with more than reputational damage but also the loss of income, psychological health and exclusion from society. Khumalo said motives for the false allegations vary with individuals.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The motives for these false accusations are complex, it may be partners who have fallen out in a relationship, and as means to get back at the other party, a story to blemish and assassinate the person’s character is fabricated,” said Khumalo. Extortion is another motive for falsifying GBV allegations. There have been instances on social media where a man would pick up a woman from a club after a night of partying. The woman would demand money from the man. The woman would cry rape when the man is unable to give her the requested amount. Khumalo said his organisation is yet to tackle such cases and that there are no accurate statistics on similar occurrences. He said this does not mean such instances have not occurred. However, it is hard to reference social media for these cases and pinpoint how common these occurrences are.

Story continues below Advertisement

“There are few instances where there will be an allegation of rape, and the man in response says they did not agree on any transactional sex. We also insist that we need to allow the law to take its cause in such instances,” Khumalo said. Sjava A few public figures have found themselves in a mud puddle of GBV allegations levelled against them by their former partners, and before they could even defend themselves, the court of public opinion would have made its guilty verdict. Because of their prominence, these individuals are at a high risk of being stripped of their livelihood and socially humiliated, society tends to cancel the public figure, and because of the buzz and negativity attached to their names at the time, brands affiliated with these figures often distance themselves.

Story continues below Advertisement

In 2018, American actor Johnny Depp famously known for his “Pirates of the Caribbean” role was dropped from the “Fantastic Beasts“ movie franchise following GBV allegations made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The Washington Post published an opinion piece by Heard that implied she was a victim of domestic violence. As a result, Depp lost numerous contracts and movie roles. Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard and was awarded $10 million by the Fairfax County Court in June this year. In South Africa, award-winning television host Katlego Maboe’s life changed when his ex-girlfriend, Monique Muller, accused him of GBV in 2020. Maboe suffered reputational damage. Maboe was canned as the ambassador for OUTsurance Holdings, a South African insurance and investment company established in 1998, and suspended from the SABC 3 weekday morning show, Expresso, when the allegations surfaced.

TV presenter Katlego Maboe Musician, Jabulani “Sjava” Hadebe, found himself in the same predicament when his former girlfriend and fellow musician, Lady Zamar, accused him of rape in 2020. Due to the allegations, the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice withdrew the musician’s two nominations, and his concert was taken off the line-up at the 2020 Cape Town International Jazz Festival. The courts cleared Maboe and Sjava. In Maboe’s case, the Cape Town High Court said the allegations against Maboe were unfounded. However, in Sjava’s case, the police in Limpopo said they did not have sufficient evidence. Even though Depp, Sjava and Maboe have been vindicated and cleared, the reputational damage is irreversible. According to the NPA, the recourse for someone falsely accused of GBV or any other crime is to lay perjury charges when found guilty in a court of law. The accuser may get a 10-year jail sentence, a hefty fine or probation.