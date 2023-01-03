Family left frustrated as employer refuses to pay dead father

Johannesburg - While families enjoyed their Christmas meal together, the Mohami family in Evaton spent the day begging and pleading with their father’s employer to pay him. Their father, who was a driver at wholesaler and retailer Akhalwaya’s Spice, was unable to work after falling ill in September. Leemo Mohami, who suffered from diabetes, died on December 24.

Story continues below Advertisement

His family said Mohami did not receive his salary after he fell sick in September. They said he had been begging his employers to pay him so he could buy food and be seen by a doctor. But their plea fell on deaf ears. “He has been asking them to pay the money he worked for in September and they told him to send his banking details, but nothing happens. This is sad because he had to borrow money to be able to see the doctor and they refused to give him sick leave. They told him to go home to rest and come back when he is better,” said his wife, Thembi Mohami. The 49-year-old mother of three said her husband had been waiting for payment until his last day. She said this showed that her husband was working for “heartless” employers.

“These people are cruel. My family had the worst Christmas because of them. My husband has been asking for his money until he died on Saturday. And I can tell that right now they are out on a holiday while my children are in a pain,” she said. Her daughter Naledi Mohami said she also called the employers and was told to send the banking details, but nothing happened. “I called them earlier on Saturday because my father was also hoping that they will pay and give him bonuses for Christmas. When I called them, they asked me to send the banking details and I did. But they have been quiet since then. They don’t respond to the calls and messages,” said the 30-year-old.

Story continues below Advertisement

Asked if they didn’t have her father’s banking details before, Naledi said her father was paid by envelope. “I don’t think he was also registered for pension funds. I think that’s one of the reasons they are avoiding our calls, because they know we are going to need money for his burial. This is sad; they don’t even think of us, his children.” She said Mohami had worked for the company for six years. Asked why the company did not pay Mohami, owners Ahmed and Zaina Akhalwaya did not respond.