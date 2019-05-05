Johannesburg - The family of a Joburg advocate who disappeared mysteriously after appearing in court on December 5 last year, are appealing to members of the public to contact the police if they have any information on his whereabouts. Johannesburg Central police have confirmed that Tshepo Phillip Seneke, 48, pictured, was last seen at Gauteng High Court on December 5 last year, wearing a black suit with black shoes.

His brother, advocate Thabo Donald Seneke, said the family has looked for Tshepo in mortuaries and went to consult sangomas and prophets to no avail.

“My sister paid a prophet R4000 who had said he will give her the address where she would find him but it all turned out to be lies. And another sangoma said he seemed to be dead,” he said

Thabo said his brother was a practicing advocate at the time of his disappearance, but had become a “vagrant” after he started taking drugs and drinking a lot.

“I must confess, my brother had a drinking and drug problem. We tried to help him to quit the habit without success. He ended up being a vagrant of some sort and didn’t have a place to stay. He was booking those cheap hotels and clients started to exploit him, some even paid for his services with alcohol,” said Thabo.

The police are appealing to the community to help with information that may lead to finding Tshepo. Anyone with information can contact Detective Captain Masilela of JHB Central Detectives at 082 319 9403 or 011 497 7545.

