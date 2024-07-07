Ford workers take to the streets over unpaid bonuses

ON Thursday, Ford Silverton workers took to the streets under the umbrella of the National Union of Metal Workers South Africa (Numsa), after talks with the company broke down last month. According to Numsa, the company was refusing to pay workers bonuses despite having the capacity to build 720 cars a day.

Numsa is the country’s largest trade union with more than 450,000 members, and it is the only union at Ford SA, according to treasurer Mphumzi Maqungo. The company has a staff complement of 3 500, 3 000 of whom are represented by Numsa. The automotive sector is one of the country’s largest, contributing 4.3% to GDP and is also the country’s fifth-largest export sector, accounting for 18.1% of total exports. It employs more than 110 000 people.

After the notice was served, Ford responded by saying the strike would impact the local economy heavily, but, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola insisted its members had been left with no choice but to down tools as Ford continued to benefit hugely from the sweat and labour of workers as management turned a blind eye to the challenges of workers. Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said Ford was refusing to share its profits with workers, hence the strike. He added that Ford SA could afford to pay workers “some kind of bonus” as the company had “made a fortune” over the past four years.

SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said the labour federation supported the Numsa strike. “Given the profit growth the company has been able to score in the past several years, Saftu argues that Ford can afford the annual bonuses, not just incentive bonuses. “Furthermore, bonuses, like basic remuneration and profit, come from the surplus value that is created by workers in production. Primarily due to this, they are entitled to better remuneration, including bonuses, because they alone create the surplus value. Such surpluses should not only contribute to the wealth growth of shareholders but must benefit the workers who create it,” said Vavi.