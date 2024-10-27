Forum wants government to insource security officers

THE Sekhukhune Security Crisis and Demand Forum wants security officers in the Limpopo province to be on the government’s payroll. The forum has requested Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba to implement an immediate moratorium on the retrenchment of security officers whose contracts are ending, pending insourcing discussions.

The forum also made the same request to the mayor of Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality, Eddie Maila. The forum, which represents security officers in Sekhukhune district, wrote letters dated October 14. The organisation wants the provincial government to insource all security officers working on government premises in the province.

“As you are aware, private security companies currently employ security officers in government premises. However, these companies often fail to comply with labour regulations, denying workers fair benefits and treatment. In light of this, we demand insourcing to ensure security officers’ jobs, improved working conditions, and adherence to labour laws,” read the letters. The forum said impending contract terminations would exacerbate the already precarious situation of these security officers, adding that a moratorium on the retrenchment was essential to protect their livelihoods while the organisation is engaging in discussion on insourcing.

The forum made the following demands to both Ramathuba and Maila: An immediate moratorium on retrenchment of security officers until insourcing discussions are concluded. Urgent meetings with relevant government stakeholders to discuss insourcing and its implementation. Assurance that all security officers will be absorbed into government employment without conditions. The forum added that their demands were grounded in the need to protect workers’ rights and security jobs, as well as ensure compliance with labour regulations. It said this would enhance accountability within the public service, which would only be possible on the basis of the elimination of corruption, racketeering, and extortions associated with tendering, as well as proper and adequate training of security officers, which private companies are widely failing to provide.

Asked to confirm receipt of the letter, Limpopo provincial government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela asked the Sunday Independent to provide the letter but failed to comment. Maila’s spokesperson, Thabiso Mokoena, said the mayor’s office was not aware of the letter, adding that the forum should contact the municipality for an engagement. The General Industrial Workers Union of SA (GIWUSA) backed the forum, saying it stands in solidarity with the organisation.

GIWUSA president Mametlwe Sebei said the outsourcing of the security services had led to precarious working conditions, low wages, and limited job security for guards, which trap workers in permanent poverty. Sebei said it was unacceptable that workers were denied decent wages, fair benefits, and treatment that every worker was entitled to. “But precarious labour, especially short-term contracts, means workers can never buy a house, a car, or a whole lot of daily necessities requiring medium- to long-term credit, for instance,” said Sebei.

“Security companies were also found to be the biggest defaulters when it comes to payment of Provident Funds, UIF, COIDA, and other statutory deductions, leaving workers without insurance in cases of retrenchments and joblessness, injury, and diseases,” he added. GIWUSA also added the following demands: End Outsourcing: Insourcing of security services to ensure job security and improved working conditions. Decent Wages: Payment of a living wage to security guards, which we argue should be the national minimum wage of R15 000. Enforce Labour Laws and Rights: Adherence to labour regulations and protection of workers' rights cannot be optional. Inspectors should pursue these companies stealing from workers and violating their rights. Above all, we support the self-organisation of the security guards and other outsourced workers and their unionisation. Ultimately, it is only through our own organisation, unity, and determined struggle that we can enforce respect and defence for our hard-won rights and conditions of employment, as well as win many more, including ending the vile system of cheap, precarious labour and outsourcing. Moratorium on Retrenchments: No retrenchments until outsourcing issues are resolved. In any event, we demand that for as long as there is outsourcing, the government should insist that every worker should be automatically offered an uninterrupted transfer and contract of employment in the change of contract from one service provider to the other. “GIWUSA calls on the Limpopo government to take immediate action to address these concerns and engage with the Sekhukhune Security Forum and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to these pressing issues,” said Sebei.