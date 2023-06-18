The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is set to scrutinise allegations of maladministration in the office of the premier in the Free State. This was after the SIU announced that it has been given a mandate by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in the affairs of the Office of the Premier under Ace Magashule.

The allegations include the office’s annual report for the 2017/2018 financial year concerning the approval, allocation or payments of bursaries, including travel, accommodation, and stipends to persons not entitled to them. The investigating unit is also to probe any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by the officials or employees of the Office of the Premier or any other person or entity, relating to matters linked to this investigation. This was after the auditor-general found that the province was unable to sustain any of its clean audit outcomes, as the provincial treasury and the legislature regressed to an unqualified opinion with findings and qualified opinion, respectively.

These financial years corresponded with the reign of two former premiers: former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his associate Sisi Ntombela, who was recently replaced by Ramaphosa’s ally, Mxolisi Dukwana. Magashule was elected premier in May, 2009 and his term ended in December, 2017 after he was elected ANC secretary-general. He was replaced by Ntombela who was ousted in February, 2023. The investigation into the Office of Free State premier is applicable in terms of the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act No 74 of 1996.

Whereas the Office of the Premier may have suffered losses that may be recovered; and whereas it is deemed necessary that the allegations be investigated and civil proceedings emanating from such should be adjudicated upon, read a proclamation. According to the proclamation, the SIU must investigate the following: ∎ Serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the Office of the Premier.

∎ Improper or unlawful conduct by employees of the Office of the Premier. ∎ Unlawful expenditure of public money. ∎ Offences relating to Act No 12 of 2004 that have been committed in connection with the affairs of the Office of the Premier.

∎ Unlawful or improper conduct by any person, which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public or any category thereof. The alleged allegations in this instance occurred between January 1, 2018 and the date of publication of this proclamation or which took place prior to January 1, 2018 or after the date of publication of the proclamation that is relevant and connected to incidental or ancillary to the matters mentioned in the schedule or involves the same persons, entities or contracts investigated under the authority of this proclamation. The SIU has to exercise or perform all the functions and powers assigned to or conferred upon it by the act, including the recovery of any losses suffered by the Office of the Premier or the state in relation to the said matters in the schedule.

Asked to share the details of the investigation, the SIU did not respond to the questions sent this week. The Free State premier’s spokesperson Sello Dithebe said the details of the probe would be outlined by the SIU later this month. “Perhaps for your own interest, you might find it pleasant to know that the Office of the Premier will support the SIU in staging a roadshow to raise corruption awareness in the Free State, the details of which will be released by the SIU later this month,” Dithebe said.

“The Office of the Premier and the Free State provincial government as a whole, despite the many years of incidence of malfeasance and corruption in the province are willing and committed to working with bodies such as the SIU, the public protector, National Treasury, and all law enforcement agencies to ensure that the Free State becomes the quintessential model of an ethical and capable sphere of government that bears state authority with honour,” Dithebe added. These developments follow the announced by the ANC that it had expelled Magashule from the party. This was after Magashule was given seven days to provide reasons why he not be expelled after the party found him guilty of contravening ANC rules and the party’s constitution, after he suspended by Ramaphosa from his duties.