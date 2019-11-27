Johannesburg - Gauteng police fatally wounded one suspect and arrested four others during a shootout on the R21 on the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police said they also recovered two pistols on the scene.
Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the suspects had been wanted for alleged theft of motorbikes, boats and caravans in the province.
“Through police intelligence, information was received that the suspects will be stealing a motorbike somewhere in Pretoria.
“In the early hours of this morning six suspects who were driving a Toyota Hilux with a trailer and a Toyota RunX went to still a motorbike in Wierdebrug, Pretoria.
“Police followed the suspects until the R21 highway towards Kempton Park. As the suspects were accosted they started shooting at the police and a shootout ensued,” said Masondo.
#sapsGP Suspect fatally wounded and 4 arrested during a shootout with police on the R21 highway earlier this am. #SAPS recovered 2 firearms. Suspects sought icw motorbikes, boats and caravans theft in the province. #TrioCrimes MEhttps://t.co/bbmjYvKAu1 pic.twitter.com/gkbgGXwdE8— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 27, 2019
#sapsHQ #SAPSNPC, Gen #Sitole has welcomed the arrest of a group of suspects and praised police in Gauteng for their efforts in breaking the back of what appears to be a theft syndicate. #TrioCrimes #CrimeStop MEhttps://t.co/kBMdGYOV5Z pic.twitter.com/ysItidYJC6— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 27, 2019