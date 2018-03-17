On Gauteng Premier David Makhura's watch, the provincial government is seeing more reports of financial misconduct, according to a report.

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements has failed to recover more than R171 million allegedly swindled by four senior officials in just one financial year.

The four were tasked to assist people whose houses and business properties were seriously damaged by hailstorms in 2016. But they allegedly pocketed the money for their own use.

The damning findings were made in the Public Service Commission (PSC) report, titled “Fact sheets on completed disciplinary proceedings on financial misconduct for the 2016/2017 financial year”. The report found that Gauteng had the highest amounts of financial misconduct by public servants compared to any other province in the country, including the national government. In total, Gauteng’s disciplinary cases amounted to R191 312 821.19 which was 71.3% of the national average, the report stated.

Gauteng was followed by KwaZulu-Natal at R54 889 424.45 (19.7%). The Eastern Cape reported the lowest figure at R944 485.54, representing (0.3%) of the total amount. Of the total amount not accounted for in Gauteng, the provincial Human Settlements department was responsible for R171 541 909.88 (about 32.7%).

Departmental spokesperson Keith Khoza confirmed the losses suffered by his department .

“The disciplinary proceedings for financial misconduct related to houses damaged by hailstorm. Of the four officials implicated, two were found not guilty by the internal disciplinary proceedings. One was found guilty. The fourth resigned.

“Their cases were referred to the Hawks for their criminal investigations and the department is co-operating with the law enforcement agency,” Khoza said.

The national Department of Public Works reported the second highest amount, at R101 583 063.56 (19.4%), followed by the Department of Basic Education at R89 280 000.00, representing a total of 17%. The Department of Mineral Resources reported the lowest amount involved, at R13.44.

According to the PSC, the total amount of money involved in financial misconduct cases was R524 353 975.76.

The report stated that an amount of R11 352 329.61 (2.2%) was recovered from employees who were found guilty.

“An amount of R243 839 238.51 (46.5%) was considered as ‘no loss to the state’ because the state did not suffer any loss. Furthermore, an amount of R269 161 507.64, representing 51.3%, was not recovered at the time departments reported the outcome of the cases to the PSC,” the report stated.

Of the more than R524m financial misconduct cases:

* National departments reported R246 025 219.68 (46.9%) cases.

* Provinces reported R278 327 856.08, comprising 53.1% of incidents.

* National departments managed to recover R632 342.49 (0.3%) from those employees found guilty.

* R239 678 720.15 (97.4%) was considered as no loss to the state.

* National departments have failed to recover only 2.3% of the offences, which amounted to just over R5.7m.

* Provincial departments re- ported R278 327 856.08 of misconduct cases but they managed to recover only R10 719 987.12 (3.8%).

R4.1m was considered no loss to the state and a total of R263 447 350.60 (94.7%) was not recovered.

“The Department of Human Settlements in Gauteng reported the highest amount involved in financial misconduct, comprising R171 541 909.88 (32.7) of the total amount reported by national and provincial departments,” the report revealed.

Now, the DA in Gauteng has accused Premier David Makhura of failing to deal with cases of corruption and fraud under his watch. Gauteng DA leader John Moodey said the Department of Education has incurred an amount of R9 159 857.08, while the department of Roads and Transport had incurred an amount of R17 000 000.00.

“Neither of these departments managed to recover any of this money. It is imperative that these public funds are recovered and put to use to provide residents with the services that they so desperately need.

“Under the watch of Gauteng Premier David Makhura, the provincial government has experienced a growing number of reports of financial misconduct. Year in and year out, the premier announces a new strategy to arrest the rot in this ANC administration, yet time and again he is proven to be a man of talk rather than action,” Moodey said.

The Sunday Independent