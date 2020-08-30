Gauteng not considering alcohol ban as widely reported on social media

By Ronald Mpofu Johannesburg - The Gauteng provincial government says it won’t be making any recommendation to the National Command Council for the ban on the sale of alcohol despite its major hospital recording a whopping 989 alcohol-related cases, compared to the previous week where 676 trauma cases were recorded. Gauteng provincial government spokesperson Thabo Masebe was reacting to rumours circulating on social media that a ban of alcohol was imminent in the province after three Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) officers were among those killed in alcohol-related accidents over the past weekend. About 740 drivers were caught for drunk driving in Gauteng after the sale of alcohol was allowed under lockdown level 2. Masebe said the provincial government supports the decision of the national cabinet to relax the nation-wide lockdown measures to alert level 2, which allows for the reopening of more economic sectors, and has not discussed, nor will it make any recommendation for the prohibition of the sale of alcohol. During the provincial command council weekly update on Covid-19 on Thursday, Premier David Makhura seemed to have toned down his aggressive stance on the sale of alcohol.

He, however, conceded that irresponsible consumption of alcohol contributes to the high number of emergency cases at healthcare facilities and urged residents to consume alcohol responsibly.

According to the data compiled by the Gauteng Health Department, as from August 14 to 23 there was an increase of 313 trauma cases.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital recorded the highest number of alcohol related cases at 309, an increase of 101 from the previous weekend when the ban on alcohol was still in place.

Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital recorded 186 alcohol-related cases compared to 100 trauma cases in the previous weekend.

Some hospital had a decrease in the number of alcohol-related incidents after the sale and drinking of alcohol was legalised.

DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said: “Our hospitals are currently coping with both Covid-19 and trauma cases so there is no justification to reimpose a blanket ban. We do need effective enforcement of existing laws to prevent abuse of alcohol which would help a lot.” said Bloom.

Sunday Independent