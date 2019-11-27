Johannesburg - Gauteng police fatally wounded one suspect and arrested four others during a shootout on the R21 on the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said they also recovered two pistols on the scene.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the suspects had been wanted for alleged theft of motorbikes, boats and caravans in the province.

“Through police intelligence, information was received that the suspects will be stealing a motorbike somewhere in Pretoria.

“In the early hours of this morning six suspects who were driving a Toyota Hilux with a trailer and a Toyota RunX went to still a motorbike in Wierdebrug, Pretoria.

“Police followed the suspects until the R21 highway towards Kempton Park. As the suspects were accosted they started shooting at the police and a shootout ensued,” said Masondo.