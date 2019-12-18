Johannesburg - The South African Police Service in Gauteng has welcomed more than 1400 newly trained police officers into their ranks, police announced on Wednesday.

The 1434 police constables will be deployed to five districts around the province.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said 514 officers had been assigned to the Johannesburg District, 325 to Ekurhuleni, 241 to Tshwane, 184 to Sedibeng and 170 to the West Rand.

“Each district commissioner will oversee the immediate deployment and settling in of the new members,” said Peters.

The police said the deployment of the new cops follows a ceremonial passing out parade on Friday last week, where nearly 5000 officers joined the police service.

Of the new police recruits in the country, 3416 were male officers, while 1555 were female officers.

It is for the first time that the number of police recruits has risen to above 4000, this is in response to policing demands in communities across South Africa... The addition of the 4971 new recruits to the service aims to ensure the organisation strengthens frontline policing and heed the call of the people of South Africa for a police service which is professional and effective," said national police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe last week.

The ceremony, police said, had been officiated by Minister Bheki Cele at the Tshwane SAPS Academy.

Gauteng’s Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, said the new police officers would offer much needed operational capacity to the police service during the festive season, boosting numbers as the safer festive season operations intensify.

"Together with Reservists and Community Patrollers, this force-multiplier is most welcome as we aim to increase visibility and flood the streets, public places, recreational parks, and shopping malls in the province in an effort to deliver yet another safe and secure festive season,” said Mawela.

