GDE slated for washing hands of responsibility after child killed outside school

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has come under fire for its handling of an accident involving a pupil outside a school in Soweto. The family of Sinikezwe Ndlovu has blamed the GDE for the death of their daughter, saying it had failed to save her life. Sinikezwe, a grade 2 learner at Hector Peterson Primary School, Soweto, was allegedly hit by one of the school transports inside the school premises. The girl was playing with other learners while waiting for her transport after school hours.

The 7-year-old, who succumbed to her injuries following the incident on May 17, died on Monday last week and was buried on Sunday. Her sister, Senamele Ndlovu, said they were told the driver was reversing and allegedly playing loud music when he bumped into Sinikezwe. She said the family reported the matter to the district in Florida, but they were told that the department could not take responsibility because the incident happened after school hours.

Ndlovu said they were also told that there was nothing the department could do because the incident did not involve a teacher. She said the family wanted the department to assist with funds for Sinikezwe to be transferred from Leratong Hospital, where she has been in the intensive care unit (ICU), to a private hospital. "He (the driver) dragged her approximately 6 metres without stopping the car. My younger sister sustained injuries to the head. She also suffered lung failure, and her ribs were broken," said the 25-year-old. Ndlovu added: "We went to the district and reported this matter on June 6. The response we got from them was that it was after school, and it was not like one of the teachers bumped the child with a car."

She said the district office officials said they did not know how to help them, but they were advised to report the incident to the police. "Now our question is, does this mean anything must happen to our kids because it is after school? Does this mean anything that can happen to the kids after school hours and it will not be treated as a priority because the school is out?" she asked. Ndlovu said the matter was also reported at the Doornkop Police Station, but they did not receive feedback from the police.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said the school immediately notified the parents after the incident, and the child was rushed to the nearest hospital. He said the department had dispatched a psycho-social unit to provide the necessary support to the pupils and the school at large. "We have secured a donation from B3 Funeral Undertakers Soweto, who offered to bury the child and continue to work with other concerned stakeholders in arranging for the pupil's funeral, including the school and the School Governing Body (SGB). We are ready to provide second pre- and post-counselling services to affected family members," he said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello confirmed that a case of reckless and negligent driving had been opened after the incident. She said no arrest had been made yet, adding that police investigations were continuing. Wits School of Education Professor Brahm Fleisch said the family's concern should be liability issues, adding that they should approach the court because there was some negligence from the school.