Johannesburg - The battle between Tshwane city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola and outgoing executive mayor Solly Msimanga over the GladAfrica tender is set to come to an end this week when the auditor-general’s (A-G) report on the R12 billion tender is tabled before council.

The city’s annual audit report found that the awarding of the tender in November 2017 had been irregular. Last year Msimanga, who is exiting the mayorship at the end of the month, and Mosola had fallen out over the R12bn GladAfrica infrastructure tender over which Msimanga had accused Mosola of flouting tender processes in awarding the tender.

At the time, Mosola had accused Msimanga of “political bullying” and had vowed to fight for his job with “everything in my body”.

Last October, Mosola was granted an interdict stopping Msimanga from tabling an investigative report into the tender before the council, but now Msimanga’s assertions that Mosola had flouted tender processes have been given credence by the A-G report.

Mosola had fiercely defended the processes followed in awarding the engineering company the tender as everything had been done above board.

When called for comment on the A-G’s report on Saturday, Mosola said that the report was now a City of Tshwane report which will be tabled before council on Thursday.

“I have no authority to comment on council reports before they serve in council. Only once the report has gone through all normal City of Tshwane processes pertaining to the conclusion of the A-G annual report will my office release a statement to that effect,” Mosola said.

A statement by Msimanga said that R317 million already spent on GladAfrica was irregular.

“The city manager, Dr Moeketsi Mosola, the mastermind behind the awarding of the contract, on August 15, 2018, stated categorically that all was above board with the contract.

“The A-G differed with Mosola’s position and this has forced him to concede to the A-G that the contract is indeed irregular,” Msimanga said.

He said that the appointment of GladAfrica had not been properly reported to either the mayoral committee or the council by Mosola.

