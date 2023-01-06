Golf is not a sport, it is business

Johannesburg - Black business is realising that if they want to beat the big boys at their game, they should also play. Golf days have largely been the forte of the mainstream (white) business, but it is pleasing that black business is getting on the bandwagon and reaping rewards.

Financial advisory services firm Matseke Business Investment (MBI) hosted its second annual golf day at the upmarket Steyn City Golf Club, north of Joburg, earlier in December. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nick Mashilo Matseke said this year, they hosted 40 prominent company representatives as well as entrepreneurs with the partnership of medical aid schemes, Easy Debit, Clinix Health Group, and Anchor Grid, to name but just a few. He said golf for business has, in the past, been described as a six-hour sales meeting. "That’s not to say a round of golf should take you six hours to complete, of course. But take into account the time spent together on the course along with the inevitable opportunity to keep the conversations going over drinks back in the bar afterwards, and one can perhaps see where the sentiment comes from. The reality is that a round of golf does take time; even before you consider the time spent in the pre-game environment, you are going to be on the course for at least a few hours," he said.

"And in that time, you’re going to be spending a lot of it walking along fairways, waiting at tees and such like. This gives you plenty of time to talk, more perhaps than in other formal networking sessions that can often descend into a form of corporate speed dating.” Matseke himself plays the game off a decent nine handicap. He further said: “Business networking isn’t about the quality of your golf; it’s not an exclusive domain for the low handicapper. While, inevitably, there’ll be a degree of competitive spirit at play during a round, your abilities as a golfer are not the reason you’re there, are they? This isn’t the PGA Cup, with you pitting your skills against the opposition. It’s a chance to get some time talking with those potential clients, decision-makers or associates important to your business. Golf works as a positive way of networking because it’s founded upon a sense of etiquette and fair play. Play to the best of your abilities, play fairly and follow this etiquette, and you’re putting your relationship on a sound footing of trust and equality.” Those who play the game insist that golf is not a sport. It is business. There are reputedly more deals done on the airy fairway than in air-conditioned boardrooms.

Matseke also sees the wisdom of taking a business to the golf course. “MBI prides itself on providing the best and well-informed financial advisory services. This year, we have formed alliances with a variety of businesses and companies that seek financial advisory services for their employees. Our profile has seen steady growth in the medical aid/ health care division. As an accredited healthcare advisor, we look at your expenses and financial situation, as well as that of all your employees. And we will also give you advice on what options are the most affordable and which meet the needs of your company. We are currently in the process of growing our short and long-term insurance divisions.” He said MBI offers personalised financial advisory services that are tailored to suit the needs and desires of clients, both corporate and private.

