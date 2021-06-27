Government does not respect us as women, say hostel dwellers

Residents of Helen Joseph Women’s Hostel in Alexandra, north of Joburg, are threatening to boycott the upcoming local elections and bar political parties from canvassing their votes because of poor service delivery. They say they have been engaging the provincial government and City of Joburg about the dilapidated state of the hostel but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

The Sunday Independent team visited the hostel this week and found dysfunctional sewerage systems, which led to sewage flowing into the overcrowded rooms, kitchens and dark hallways. Water supply was not good either as water is delivered by tankers. Hostel resident and member of the committee, Lebogang Sekgole, said they were fed up with the situation. “And it’s not like there is a shortage of water. We have water but the government decided to close the taps and deliver water because I am sure they know the contractor and they want to give him/her money. Now everyone is expected to come with their buckets to be able to cook, drink and flush the toilets. And this is not fair because we have elderly people here,” she said.

“We have drains that have been blocked and we have been reporting the situation. Sometimes when they come they just evaluate without doing anything. There are about 10 000 people living here and they don’t want to give out other rooms. That’s why we are overcrowded in the rooms. In one room there were about five people, which forced some family members to sleep on the floor. And we are not going to vote,” she said. Another resident, Nella Brown, said: “You can see the situation. These windows have been left broken for four years now. This is the sad state of this hostel. No one will vote as long as the situation remains like this. We can tell you that we will close the gates so that no political party will campaign here. “We are aware that they are campaigning here because of money. After the budget allocation, they forget about us,” she said, adding that crime was also a problem.

“There’s no police visibility here. The police are not looking after us. They only come when they want to arrest someone here. Our security guards are women who are not armed and criminals do as they please. The other day they came and stripped the security of their phones and wallets and got into the hostel,” she said. Zandile Mazibuko said government had no respect for women. “This is the women’s hostel and they always claim to put women first but their actions are different from that. This hostel deserves to be renewed. We have been protesting but nothing is happening. The government doesn’t respect us as women.”