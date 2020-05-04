Grandmother finally receives food parcel from Gauteng Social Department
Johannesburg - A Gauteng grandmother, who suffers from arthritis and high blood pressure and who was forced to fetch water from a community Jojo tank, has thanked the Sunday Independent for assisting her in receiving a food parcel from the Gauteng Social Department.
Last week we published online a story titled: We are afraid of dying from hunger, says Gauteng grandmother about the plight of Angelina Kadi, from Kokotela informal settlement in Extension 10 Lawley, in the south of Joburg.
Kadi said she had been unsuccessful in her attempts to secure government distributed food parcels for almost two weeks. She said she felt forgotten by those in power during this difficult period.
At the time, Kadi said she was pleading with the government to provide her with food parcels and water as she has been starving and was afraid of dying of hunger since the Covid-19 lockdown was extended to the end of April.
When contacted, the Gauteng Department of Social Development’s deputy communication director Busi Kheswa promised to expedite Kadi’s food parcel. Kheswa managed to have Kadi’s food parcel delivered in less than three days as well as to Rebecca Maleke, another family in the same area who had approached us for assistance.
The 64-year-old Kadi sent a WhatsApp message after receiving her food parcel: “We have received our food parcels today (Monday). Once again thank you for your assistance. Sibonge kakhulu (we are grateful so much).”
Kadi said the food she received was going to last her till May 6 when she will be getting her pension grant as well as the child support grant for her two grandsons.
Kheswa advised other residents who required food relief to contact her department via email, SMS or call centre and a reference number would be generated for them.
She advised no food parcels could be collected in their offices. “The turnaround time usually is seven (7) days after having logged they request,” said Kheswa.
Gauteng Support Hotline is 0800 228 827 or 0800 428 8364, email: [email protected] and SMS: 35023.
