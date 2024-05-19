Gupta associate fails to stop final sequestration

THE final sequestration of Gupta associate Eric Wood by the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund (TSDBF) after being accused of siphoning millions of rands from the entity, is edging closer after he lost his appeal. Wood, through two companies he worked for – the Regiments Group and later, the Trillian Group – was paid more than R110 million to the detriment of the TSDBF.

The fund successfully argued in November 2022 that Wood was insolvent, and estimated his liabilities to exceed R530m. He was provisionally sequestrated. The North Gauteng High Court heard that the millions related to the TSDBF’s claims against him including R313m in the main action and another R220m demanded by the SA Revenue Service. According to the fund, Regiments received R348m from it for profits it generated for itself from bond churning transactions. Wood also benefited from Regiments’ wholly owned subsidiaries, Regiments Fund Managers and Regiments Securities Limited.

Wood’s share of the money was over R90.1m and was paid to two of his companies, Tantacode and Zara W. Over R36.5m was paid to Tantacode while Zara W received more than R33.7m. Another nearly R20m also went to Zara W’s bank account. Wood paid himself R46.5m from both companies’ accounts, which included R36.5m from Tantacode and R10m from Zara W.

The R10m payment was supposed to be just under R14.5m but then Regiments chief financial officer Tebogo Leballo told Marc Chipkin, director of Integrated Capital Management, which helped set up Trillian, that it was keeping R4m as repayment for a working capital loan. Regiments entered into a settlement agreement with the TSBDF and accepted liability for the repayment of part of the R229m, and the fund has previously indicated that it received partial payment of this money while it holds Wood liable for the balance which is over R123.4m, with interest on it accumulating from November 2019. Wood was placed under final sequestration in December last year. Wood does not deny the transactions nor their outcomes but alleges that they were justified and his nominee companies were entitled to the payments that they received and he was, too.

Despite receiving millions of rands, Wood told the court that his assets were worth R1.455m and Judge Yacoob declared him insolvent. ”Taking into account that Wood has received, through his entities which received payment on his behalf as well as directly, many millions of rands more than he claims his estate is worth, I am satisfied that there is reason to believe that investigation and enquiry may unearth assets that will benefit creditors,” reads the judgment. Wood, who turns 61 on Wednesday, May 22, then filed an application for leave to appeal Judge Yacoob’s ruling. He argued that the high court applied an incorrect test on whether the TSDBF discharged its onus and also on the submission that its case was built on documentary hearsay evidence, which is inadmissible.

He said the fund bore full onus, which is an onus more than on a balance of probabilities, but rather an onus that will not be disturbed if the matter is referred to oral evidence and the evidence tested by cross-examination. Wood also stated that almost every single piece of evidence before the court is hearsay evidence and that these were not civil proceedings and that hearsay evidence cannot be admitted because the proceedings are not civil in nature. Judge Yacoob was unconvinced and dismissed Wood’s application for leave to appeal on May 7.