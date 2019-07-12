Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, was found not guilty on a charge of culpable homicide at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

This was in relation to a 2014 accident where Duduzane’s Porsche crashed into a minibus taxi and led to the death of Phumzile Dube, a Zimbabwean woman, who had been in the taxi when it crashed on the M1 in Joburg.

The NPA had dropped charges against Duduzane, but they made a U-turn following what was perceived as pressure from AfriForum, who were pushing to privately prosecute the former president's son.

AfriForum told The Star on Friday that they were satisfied that Duduzane had finally had his day in court.

On Twitter, AfriForum was roasted for allegedly forcing the NPA's hand in prosecuting the matter.

The not guilty verdict appeared to be celebrated, especially by young women who were happy that the ‘handsome’ Duduzane would not be sent to prison.

Others opined that the charges had always been politically motivated and were happy about the outcome.

“At first I was angry when Duduzane Zuma made that accident. It's great that he faced his day in court. The judgment has educated South Africa never to publicly trial a person because of proximity to power and mass media to stop influencing how we must think and relate to public figures,” tweeted @Hlabane_G.

#DuduzaneZuma At first I was angry when D Zuma made that accident. It's great that he faced his day in court. The judgement has educated SA never to publicly trial a person because of proximity to power & mass media to stop influencing how we must think & relate to public figures — Mind Leverage (@hlabane_g) July 12, 2019

Amid the celebrations, some on Twitter called on Duduzane to approach the family and compensate them for Dube’s death.





Now that #duduzanezuma has been aqquited, He must approach the family and discuss compensation for accident. That's what should have happened in the first place. No need to charge him. — Escobar (@CpheDexter) July 12, 2019

Regardless of the verdict, i hope #DuduzaneZuma reach out 2 the family of the deceased and assist dem where he can — Dololo (@santa_Xma) July 12, 2019

Afriforum se gat! This case was politically motivated to prosecute the son of Jacob Zuma! It was an accident yes but now I hope Duduzane does the right thing & compensates the orphaned child, who lost her mother. He must atleast pay 4 her schooling. #DuduzaneZuma @Duduzane__Zuma — Brentie Boy (@BrentieBoy2) July 12, 2019

The case was politically motivated #DuduzaneZuma — Valar Morghulis (@sthabisodwala) July 12, 2019

Handsome Dudu

Through thick and thin mina nawe

My man is a free man 😍😍😍 #DuduzaneZuma pic.twitter.com/u62zpiewTL — Mohau Mosasi (@THE_STARLADY) July 12, 2019

uBae wethu is NOT GUILTY 😍 Siyabonga 🙌🏽 #DuduzaneZuma pic.twitter.com/3yfDrP9CEF — Miss Awesomeness (@NomfaneloDlomo) July 12, 2019

The guy is handsome though, I’m just here for the looks 🙈 #DuduzaneZuma pic.twitter.com/snyX3kahHU — Busisiwe Nxumalo (@BabyBuu7) July 12, 2019

Accidents happen

Guys lets stop victimizing this boy for his Surname. He is Zuma's son and i hate Jacob Zuma but this political motivated agendas of running after him was so wrong. accidents happens and he was never negligent, he need to meet the family of the deceased and settle #duduzanezuma pic.twitter.com/4ZwQLun2uq — Free Dalindyebo (@CaronK_ONE) July 12, 2019

Politics

@afriforum really want to take the Zumas out. They played with people's emotions for political points. NPA knew they wouldn't win the case against. Sad, really.#DuduzaneZuma — Chair Of Chairs (@Bogozola) July 12, 2019