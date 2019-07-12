Duduzane Zuma leaving the Randburg Magistrates Court. File Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, was found not guilty on a charge of culpable homicide at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.  

This was in relation to a 2014 accident where Duduzane’s Porsche crashed into a minibus taxi and led to the death of Phumzile Dube, a Zimbabwean woman, who had been in the taxi when it crashed on the M1 in Joburg. 

The NPA had dropped charges against Duduzane, but they made a U-turn following what was perceived as pressure from AfriForum, who were pushing to privately prosecute the former president's son. 

AfriForum told The Star on Friday that they were satisfied that Duduzane had finally had his day in court.  

On Twitter, AfriForum was roasted for allegedly forcing the NPA's hand in prosecuting the matter. 

The not guilty verdict appeared to be celebrated, especially by young women who were happy that the ‘handsome’ Duduzane would not be sent to prison. 

Others opined that the charges had always been politically motivated and were happy about the outcome.  

“At first I was angry when Duduzane Zuma made that accident. It's great that he faced his day in court. The judgment has educated South Africa never to publicly trial a person because of proximity to power and mass media to stop influencing how we must think and relate to public figures,” tweeted @Hlabane_G.

Amid the celebrations, some on Twitter called on Duduzane to approach the family and compensate them for Dube’s death. 


Handsome Dudu

Accidents happen

Politics

