Johannesburg - After two years of investigating, the Hawks on Friday nabbed the leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, a group which has been allegedly plotting to target national key points, shopping malls and informal settlements.

The NCRM is also known as the ‘Crusaders’ and its leader Hary Johannes Knoesen, was arrested by members of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigations Against The State team and members from the National Crime Intelligence.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said Knoesen was arrested on Thursday night at his Middelburg, Mpumalanga, residence.

The Hawks said they also searched the suspect’s Eastern Cape residence, where they allegedly uncovered what they believed was an explosives factory, electronic devices, documents, unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“The arrest comes following a two year extensive intelligence led investigation into the alleged terrorist plot apparently coordinated by the group to target national key points, shopping malls and informal settlements.

The Hawks said the suspect was a former South African National Defence Force member.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Police have secured a warrant of arrest for Riana Heymans for activities linked to the NCRM. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, police have secured a warrant of arrest for Riana Heymans for activities linked to the NCRM.

The police have urged to contact the police if they have spotted the woman.

** Investigating officer Warrant Officer Jaco Koekemoer on 0827789157 or Lieutenant Colonel Koos de Klerk 0714812982.

Sunday Independent