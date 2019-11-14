The police allege the two senior officials of the Police And Prisons Civil Rights Union allegedly plotted to have union members killed. They are accused of hiring a hitman to kill the members, with R1 million to be paid to the hitman for executing the members.

Johannesburg - The Hawks have secured arrest warrants for two senior Popcru officials who have allegedly been linked to a case of conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping of police union senior officials.

In a statement on Thursday, the Hawks said they had secured an arrest warrant at the Kempton Magistrates Court for the arrests of Popcru chief executive Zwelinkosi Reuben Mdletshe and Robert Sherriff.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the police were pursuing the men for their alleged plot to kidnap and murder senior leaders and members within the union.

“The investigation commenced in September this year and so far it has revealed there was apparent misappropriation of funds that was carried out through Popcru Investment Group of Companies (PIGC). These substantial transactions were allegedly embezzled since 2016,” said Mulaudzi.

The Hawks arrested the alleged middleman, Neo Letele, a 34-year-old Lesotho national, in Kempton Park last week.

“Letele is apparently the middleman who was instructed by Mdletshe and Sherriff to source the assassin who was to be paid R1million to execute the hit.

“This was in an attempt to silence those who wanted the two suspects to account for the funds,” said Mulaudzi.

The Hawks said Letele appeared at the Kempton Magistrates Court last week and on Wednesday, where his case was postponed to next Wednesday for a formal bail application.

Investigations are continuing.

“The Hawks’ would like to urge members of the public who may have knowledge of Mdletshe and Sherriff’s whereabouts to contact Sergeant Steve Ndabambi on 0825594613 or Captain Naborth Mavuso on 0824619486,” said Mulaudzi.