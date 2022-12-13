Hear me too, woman in divorce insists

Johannesburg - A woman who served papers on her husband and was subsequently granted a “quick” divorce against him says she’s aggrieved that in the article we published last week (“Sitting judge wrecked my marriage, says divorcee”) she was not accorded the chance to state her side of the story. She will “in due course” issue a statement detailing her exact reservations about the said article. Baleseng Ratlhogo, formerly Malefane, says through her lawyer that the allegations “as contained in the article are baseless, spurious, false and defamatory in nature”.

Story continues below Advertisement

She does not say what exactly she takes exception to but her attorney, Neville Gawula, says: “To this end, our client will issue in due course a comprehensive statement dealing with each and every allegation made by her former husband, Mr Malefane. Suffice to say, the couple had long irreconcilable differences and, consequently, a divorce was the only remedy available to her. “My client is going through a difficult and adversarial process post her divorce, and matters of this nature must be handled diligently and with great care. “Since the devastating effect and great harm suffered by our client, her priority now is to protect her children and her family and everyone involved in this matter.”

More on this Sitting Judge wrecked my marriage, divorcee claims

In the original article last week, Sipho Malefane, the defendant in the divorce matter, had accused the Deputy Judge President of the North Gauteng High Court, Judge Aubrey Ledwaba, of abusing his office to speed up the Malefane divorce by granting it a court date. This Malefane found odd as, according to his claim, divorce matters take time to get a court date. The Malefane divorce was finalised on November 14, 2022, after the wife had filed a year ago. This, according to the ex-husband, was just too quick and “unheard of in divorce matters”. He blamed the speed at which his divorce matter was granted a court date on the deputy judge president’s machinations. His wife, the applicant in their divorce, was able to get such a speedy court date because she was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with Judge Ledwaba, a claim the legal eagle has denied in one short response for the break-up of his marriage.

Story continues below Advertisement

She was locked in family meetings at the time of writing and was still “taking instructions”, according to Gawula. Gawula could only say: “This is one of those matters (where), upon issuing her comprehensive statement, she will consider what legal options are available to pursue in order to protect her reputation and image.”