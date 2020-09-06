Help keep Nonhlanhla Mnisi’s California dream alive

Johannesburg - Former professional banker and once homeless Soweto superwoman, Nonhlanhla Mnisi, is the talented TV scriptwriter formerly with Isibaya, creating waves with popular soapie Gomora on Mzansi Magic but she really is dreaming of studying in California. But her own journey resembles a tough soapie on the streets of Joburg where she survived by sleeping in security guard dwellings or car parks. But she has an exciting opportunity and many of her celebrity friends are rallying to make it work. Mnisi has embarked on an innovative book drive selling as a bundle her own collection of published books to help fund her studies for a Master’s degree in Burbank, California where she has been accepted with a partial scholarship at the New York Film Academy, Los Angeles campus. “This is a dream of mine, which made me believe vision knows no background, achieving this would be my greatest success,” she said.

Mnisi, a writer, producer and director – most of all, a survivor – published eight books by the age of 28, in 2017, in addition to ghost-writing nine more books.

Her own life is testament to resilience. Her mom died when she was nine, her dad while her mom was pregnant with her. But she toughened up and studied in KwaZulu-Natal and has soared professionally, receiving a Golden Key International Award in 2015 from the University of Pretoria.

Mnisi said the partial bursary meant that the onus was upon her to raise the funds to cover the tuition, living costs and accommodation.

The total cost of the programme is R1 487 475 ($90 150), the school has since given her R660 033 but she needs to raise an additional R872 343 by the end of the month to start her MFA in Film-making Directing classes on January 19, next year.

This would enable enough time for Visa application and other logistics to meet her first payment of R152328 by December 20.

Her fees are due quarterly, thrice a year between 2021 – 2023.

She plans to release another three books – in addition to the eight which have already been published locally and internationally in the UK and US.

This campaign will allow her to sell the eight titles as a bundle for R1 185 to raise funds for her studies.

Earlier this month when the University of Zululand turned 60, it chose to celebrate several women alumni who excelled, among them Mnisi, who left the institution with an undergraduate degree in BCom Banking (2008) and a postgraduate Honours in Business Management degree (2009).

Mnisi was feted and honoured by the institution on their social media platforms on August 11 but little did anyone know the extent of the challenging year this resilient never-saydie writer has had – she was homeless and living on the streets six months ago. The glamorous life of a TV script writer is meant to be more than street life – but it was her reality as a freelancer earner, awaiting payment for jobs that never came or broken promises.

She said after being previously taken in by different friends who helped provide shelter for her, who at some point also took up a rental lease on her behalf, she felt as if “I’ve depleted my friends”.

But they stood by her during the tough times. “My friend Amenda Makhetha helped me with gigs that would cover my rent in advance; the legendary Yvonne Chaka Chaka helped my journey with projects; executive producers Mo and Phindi helped with rent after appointing me to produce season one of their show For Better or Worse.

“When I lost my laptop and other essentials due to theft at the airport last December and missed my first Gomora script deadline by a day, my friends Lumka Mabo and Judith Phoku helped me get set up, but life started becoming messy and it took months to recover. That’s what made shouting out for help difficult, because people had done a lot over the years for me,” she said.

“I was taken in by a friend Florence Khoza in mid-February. But while homeless before that I would venture around McDonald’s in Bram Fischer or Craighall branch. Some days I would sleep at the neighbourhood watch security guard houses. I’d fall asleep while sitting because the space was limited. For a couple of other days, I slept at a parking lot in Randburg, where security knew and helped cover my shame; provided I was out every morning before 6am before people came to work and I couldn’t put their jobs at risk.

“Sometimes, I would sit at the park in Bordeaux, reading a book, or go boxing, which I signed up for to simply have a place to shower between Monday – Saturdays as it would be closed on Sundays. I found a routine and made it work,” she said.

But in March, her life took a turn for the better when she received a sponsorship letter from the chief executive of a technology firm and lockdown digital school.

In return, she would direct a documentary under her son’s production company.

On top of this, she was given the opportunity to assist with public relations. That opportunity, however, did not pan out as planned.

Mnisi said she believed the book drive would help her get to school in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

“I have received overwhelming support from a friend who has worked tirelessly in helping me strategise this campaign, Tumelo Mothotoane, currently a news anchor at eNCA.

Celebrities that I worked with previously have been giving positive engagement and some have always been friends that turned into family; Thuli Thabethe who has never left my side; Penny Lebyane has also assured me of her support. DJ Lamiez Holworthy has purchased the combo.

Mothotoane and I have 1000 copies to sell and believe September will be enough for me to reach my target,” she said.

Without her army of friends, she would not be able to survive.

“In the process you also lose some friends. I’ve had people saying to me ‘oh you stay in Soweto, my tracker will give issues, can’t visit there’.

“So, the dream will refine and define friendships for you.

“At some point you’ll feel worthless to those you love because you are without resources to check-in, whether data to drop a WhatsApp, let alone make a call or surprise them with a visit.

“I’ve had days where I felt amputated at the loss of everything, car, flat, laptop, phone, etc. you may lose it all but don’t lose your dream,” she said.

Contact her via email at [email protected] gmail.com to purchase a book set.

