Johannesburg - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has shed some light on the recent Constitutional Court judgment involving Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

On Monday, a majority Constitutional Court judgment upheld a Gauteng North High Court decision that Mkhwebane pay 15% of the South African Reserve Bank’s legal fees out of her pocket for a flawed report she penned on the matter involving the Bankcorp lifeboat saga. The fees are reported to be around R900 000.

Mogoeng, who was opposed to the majority judgment, penned a fierce 17 000 word minority judgment detailing why the punitive personal cost order against Mkhwebane should be overturned in the highest court in the land.

Eight Constitutional Court judges disagreed with him, with only Judge Patricia Goliath siding with him in the matter.

The majority judgment, is the official judgment of the court, while the minority judgment is seen as a dissenting voice with no legal standing.

Mogoeng, who appeared on SAFM on Friday, was asked about the judgment and the fracas that followed.

He said he could not discuss the matter in great detail, saying he was bound by his ethical conduct.

He implored South Africans to read the judgment from the Gauteng North High Court, the majority judgment from the ConCourt and his 17 000 word minority judgment.

He remarked: “Law is about logic, it is like reading a newspaper. It has got to make sense to you. If you read a judgment and it doesn’t make sense to you, there is something wrong. It’s all about logic, so read the judgments (high court, majority and minority judgment), you will appreciate what the different judgments say and which one you agree with,” he said.