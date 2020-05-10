Honouring working moms on the front line of the Covid-19 fight this Mother's Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Supermoms who have been on the front line since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic said passion for their jobs had sustained them during difficult demanding times. However, after a long day from work, it’s heartbreaking when they cannot receive or give hugs and kisses to their children at their door steps. Metro police Captain Hlobisile Madonsela, will be away from her family this Mother’s Day catching the bad guys and those who are failing to comply with lockdown regulations. Madonsela who has been in service for 13 years, said she will only get to spend time with her two children once the business of the day has been taken care of. “Last year my youngest tried to make a cake for me and my eldest prepared food for all of us,” she said.

Metro police Captain Hlobisile Madonsela only gets to spend time with her two children once the business of the day has been taken care of. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)

Madonsela said even though her job proves dangerous with each mission, it has been her passion since childhood. Her recent promotion into the Legal and Case Law Management department, requires her to handle complaints against fellow metro police.

“The way I was trained made me love my job more and I understand and know why and when to use my weapon,” she said.

Madonsela said the difficulty faced by metro police on the ground was non-compliance to lockdown regulations by the public.

The attitudes of some residents were putting everyone at risk.

“When you wake up you don’t know if you will come back from work with the virus but you can only try to keep yourself protected,” she said.

Metro police Captain Hlobisile Madonsela only gets to spend time with her two children once the business of the day has been taken care of. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)

Dr Nomzamo Khuzwayo, clinical manager at King Edward VIII Hospital said her two children have come to understand that she has to be away from them daily to be at the hospital to save lives.

Khuzwayo said it pains her to leave them behind especially because they still need assistance with using electronic devices when doing their online work. But she often looks forward to coming back home and spending time with them.

“The uncertainty of knowing every day what will happen there brings fear.

“There is anxiety and sometimes it’s emotionally, mentally and physically draining but in our hospitals we have psychological support provided to all staff,” she said.

Khuzwayo said although she does not see patients daily, her job requires her to attend many meetings where management devises strategies and puts systems in place.

She said even though there are designated hospitals for the Covid-19, they still needed to ensure that they were ready by preparing staff through various training programmes.

“My working hours are not hectic but with the pandemic, everyone is expected to do clinical work.

“As President Cyril Ramaphosa said, we must prepare for the worst and when that time comes no one will be sitting in their offices wearing a manager’s hat, everyone will be on the ground doing the work,”she said.

Khuzwayo said she was looking forward to spending Mother’s Day with her family at home and urged the public to be considerate of others by taking care of themselves and adhering to the level 4 restrictions.

“The fact that you cannot see the virus doesn’t mean that it’s not there. Please stay at home,” she said.

DR Nomzamo Khuzwayo, clinical manager at King Edward VIII Hospital said her two children have come to understand that she has to be away from them to save lives at the hospital. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)

Fezile Mthembu, Supervisor at Contempo, a clothing shop at Ballito Junction, said she was looking forward to spending her Mother’s Day with her little ones.

She said her hard days are often made better each time she walks through the door and greeted by her two children. Mthembu said it was important to keep herself protected to avoid putting the lives of her children at risk, therefore, she followed guidelines put in place by the government.

She said the business was also taking precautionary measures since there had been positive Covid-19 cases in the area.

“Our customers are not allowed to try on clothes and there are no returns allowed. You have to make sure that your item is the right size before walking out our door,” she said.

“Most days we are afraid when we think about the spread of the virus and the nature of our job but we do what we can to keep safe and we need to work.”

Mthembu said she would be spending the day with her children.

Fezile Mthembu, supervisor at Contempo, a clothing shop at Ballito Junction, is looking forward to spending Mother’s Day with her little ones.