I never denied testing positive for Covid-19, says ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) president Reverend Kenneth Meshoe has responded to an article by the Sunday Independent which stated that he denied testing positive for Covid-19. Here is Meshoe's statement in full:

I wish to reject some assertions made by Mr Kenneth Mokgatlhe in the Sunday Independent Newspaper (17 May 2020). The article is titled “ACDP leader still trying to shake off Covid-19 stigma after false positive test claims”.

The main focus of the interview that I had with Mr Mokgatlhe was about the incorrect announcement by TV channel Newzroom Afrika that I was positive – this announcement being broadcast a number of days before I had even been tested for Covid-19.

Mr Mokgatlhe blatantly lied when he wrote that I denied testing positive for Covid-19. I in fact did not deny that the result of the test by the Department of Health came out positive. I also did not accuse the Department of Health of using me as a guinea pig and sacrificial lamb in the politicization of the pandemic, as he asserts.

It is also not true that I accused journalists of spreading fake news. I stated to him that Newzroom Afrika had reported fake news as I had - at the time of the announcement by them - not even been tested.

I told Mr Mokgatlhe that a man who claimed to be connected to top politicians had told me that I was used as a sacrificial lamb to break the resistance of black people who refused to be screened and tested as they believed Covid-19 to be a Chinese disease, and not a disease for Africans.

The ACDP Deputy President Wayne Thring correctly announced in a statement, after I had been tested by the Department of Health, that my test result came back positive. This led to me making a public statement that I would go re-test at a private medical laboratory.

It is quite disingenuous for Mr Mokgatlhe to say that I was “only coming out with these claims almost two months after testing”. Mr Mokgatlhe only came to me last week. Had he interviewed me two months ago, I would have also told him that I planned to re-test in a private medical laboratory.
