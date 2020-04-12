I won't stop looking for Amahle, says mom on anniversary of child's disappearance

Last Monday marked a full year since Amahle Thabethe, 9, was abducted by an unknown man outside her home in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni. While there have been no new leads, her mother, Nokulunga Nkosi, has not lost hope of finding her daughter alive. To mark the anniversary of her child’s disappearance, Nkosi posted a picture of herself and Amahle on Facebook and wrote: “I want you to know that I won’t stop looking for you until I find you. “There is no day that goes by without me thinking of you. “Whoever has my daughter, I’m pleading with you to please bring her back. God, please protect my beautiful princess wherever she is.”

We found Nkosi at her family home and she looked fragile and dejected, but she clings to the hope that one day she will be reunited with her only child.

Speaking with difficulty, a heavily medicated Nkosi said she wakes each day hoping to hear her daughter, 8 years old at the time of her disappearance, has been found.

She said the abduction devastated her and her family.

“It’s been a year since she was taken away from me.

“She turned 9 without my embrace and without me by her side. I miss her smile, her laughter, her warm hugs and just getting her ready for school. I miss my life with my little girl, I miss her terribly.”

Nkosi said she had been in and out of hospital due to severe stress since April 6 last year, when Amahle was abducted while playing with a group of friends outside her home. She said her family could not celebrate Amahle’s ninth birthday on November 3, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“Every day has been difficult, but I am still hopeful that we will find her alive. If she was dead her body would’ve been found by now. I believe I will get better when my child is found,” said Nkosi, who was diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety.

Amahle’s aunt, Nomthandazo, concurred that her family was struggling to come to terms with her niece’s absence and not knowing how and where she is.

“This has been a difficult time for my family. We are only fine or normal for a little while until we come back to the realisation that one family member is still missing.

My sister can’t cope. She observes the sixth day of each month as another month without her daughter.”

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Kay Makhubela said Amahle is still regarded as a missing person, the police are following all leads, under South African law there is no set time to declare a missing person dead. Makhubela said the police will be guided by evidence before reaching such a “drastic” decision.

“It has to be made clear that the period for which the person has been missing is not by itself necessarily decisive, but just one of the factors to be taken into account in the evidence before the court, ” said Makhubela.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed Amahle’s case had been escalated to the provincial level and while there has been no strong leads, investigations continue.

“Amahle’s case is of big concern to us. We as the SAPS are trying to do the best that we can.

“There were rumours that the case was closed. We would like to clarify that this is not so.

“The investigation is still open and running. We also appeal to anyone who may have information that can assist in locating the missing person to call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or give a tip-off on the MySAPS app.”

Sunday Independent