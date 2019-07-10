Coach Stuart Baxter and Bongani Zungu celebrate after defeating Egypt. The midfielder wants Bafana to remember to be humble ahead of their AFCON clash against Nigeria. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Johannesburg - South Africa’s unthinkable win against Egypt took the nation by surprise after a string of dull performances in the group stages of the African Cup of Nations. Bafana Bafana, who sneaked into the last 16 of the competition as the worst third placed team, had lost two games in the group stages, first to Ivory Coast, and then to Morocco.

A Bongani Zungu headed goal saw the national soccer team clinch a slender 1-0 win against Namibia.

Ahead of the Egypt game, with most South Africans expecting the likes of Mo Salah to run rampant around Bafana Bafana, social media took the micky out of the situation and made 'wild' promises under the hashtag #IfBafanaBeatsEgyptIWill.

Of course, a late Thembinkosi Lorch goal and a spirited performance from Bafana saw the team send the hosts packing at the Cairo International Stadium. No evidence of people on social media following up on their promises has been seen, yet.

Ahead of Bafana’s clash with Nigeria at 9pm on Wednesday night, fans are again daring Bafana Bafana to win by making wild promises on social media.

Here are some of the wildest promises, if Bafana Bafana beats Nigeria, featuring DJ Fresh - who has promised to announce his next big job after being fired by the SABC on Tuesday afternoon.

#IfBafanaBeatsNigeriaIWill announce my August 1st move!!!! 🕺🏾🤷🏿‍♂️ — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 10, 2019

#IfBafanaBeatsNigeriaIWill blame Lorch cause he took us here pic.twitter.com/sdMIRClLTo — Son of Bhebhe (@Gondo_Omkhulu) July 10, 2019

#IfBafanaBeatsNigeriaIWill Take One Lucky Lady On A 3 Course Date. And Desert Later On The Day..😊 pic.twitter.com/RcBEhmlrh8 — 🙌. DidiSA_Isitha..🙌 (@SimoWangempela) July 10, 2019

#IfBafanaBeatsNigeriaIWill dump my bf — Xondi - closer to my heart (@Queen0FDance) July 10, 2019

Kill two birds with one stone #IfBafanaBeatsNigeriaIWill — Xondi - closer to my heart (@Queen0FDance) July 10, 2019

#IfBafanaBeatsNigeriaIWill I will start to take them serious for the first time in my life pic.twitter.com/CSIpOHxKFz — Mphumezi Xhalabile (@MphumeziX) July 10, 2019

#IfBafanaBeatsNigeriaIWill. approach my crush, and spill all them beans pic.twitter.com/tr9Cc2t1W5 — Zwayne Vincent (@ZwayneV) July 10, 2019

I will finally come out of the 🙈#IfBafanaBeatsNigeriaIWill pic.twitter.com/idUKPdTXSH — Rupe blaqink (@DoreenDwen) July 10, 2019

Am going to stop SBV money in Transit van and Ask for a R200 change on the N2😁 #IfBafanaBeatsNigeriaIWill pic.twitter.com/5kpsgqqYWG — zweh Khothipani khusi🤗 (@KhusiZweh) July 10, 2019

#IfBafanaBeatsNigeriaIWill Make Empty Promises Like I Did With Egypt 🙈😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/oeeQihPJE6 — Bonginkosi B* Mbele🦋 (@BongiBMbele) July 10, 2019

And finally…