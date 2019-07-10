Coach Stuart Baxter and Bongani Zungu celebrate after defeating Egypt. The midfielder wants Bafana to remember to be humble ahead of their AFCON clash against Nigeria. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Johannesburg - South Africa’s unthinkable win against Egypt took the nation by surprise after a string of dull performances in the group stages of the African Cup of Nations. 

Bafana Bafana, who sneaked into the last 16 of the competition as the worst third placed team, had lost two games in the group stages, first to Ivory Coast, and then to Morocco. 

A Bongani Zungu headed goal saw the national soccer team clinch a slender 1-0 win against Namibia.  

Ahead of the Egypt game, with most South Africans expecting the likes of Mo Salah to run rampant around Bafana Bafana, social media took the micky out of the situation and made 'wild' promises under the hashtag #IfBafanaBeatsEgyptIWill.  

Of course, a late Thembinkosi Lorch goal and a spirited performance from Bafana saw the team send the hosts packing at the Cairo International Stadium. No evidence of people on social media following up on their promises has been seen, yet. 

Ahead of Bafana’s clash with Nigeria at 9pm on Wednesday night, fans are again daring Bafana Bafana to win by making wild promises on social media. 

Here are some of the wildest promises, if Bafana Bafana beats Nigeria, featuring DJ Fresh - who has promised to announce his next big job after being fired by the SABC on Tuesday afternoon.

And finally…