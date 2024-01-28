I’m afraid of my husband, said Tania Msane Zungu before she was killed

IN what could shed light into Tania Msane Zungu’s troubled marriage with her husband, who is alleged to have shot her dead in their Pinetown home earlier this month, Msane detailed her troubles in a diary, which her family has kept safe. On January 3, Independent Media reported that she was shot dead in her home in Padfield Park in Pinetown by her husband, Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu who works for the South African National Defence Force.

The couple’s children, aged 15 and 13, and an elderly woman who was identified as Msane’s mother were in the house at the time. Zungu fled the scene before the arrival of emergency services but later handed himself over to police and was duly charged.

Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu stands accused of murdering his wife Tania Msane Zungu at the start of the year, over jelousy and possession. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)/File After his initial court appearance, Zungu was remanded in custody as the State opposed his bail application. An excerpt of a diary seen by the Sunday Independent, dated November 1, 2023, at 22:00 are the words: “My Thoughts”, in which Msane wrote that she was afraid of her husband because he was jealous of her. “I have been thinking about doing this and putting it off for so many reasons for a very long time, but I am here now, finally.

“Today I posted some photos and a video of my lastborn, Tebogo, on my WhatsApp status. I was sharing how proud I am that he is so great in the kitchen. He loves to cook and bake. “One of the comments I got was, ‘wow, he must be good at everything he does because even when I worked with him at the tuckshop at church, he was brilliant’, to which I responded: ‘He is, everything he touches turns to gold’. “Then a few minutes after sending that text I realized that Tebogo is not like me. The one thing that I do know about myself is that I can do anything that I put my mind to. I am good at a lot of things but I don’t think that anybody in my life knows that about me because I downplay myself a lot,” she wrote.

Explaining why she was looking down on herself, she wrote in her diary that she was afraid of succeeding and failing. “If I succeed and make something of my life then I will be more miserable than I am now. “I will finally have money that is my own and will not be dependent on my husband, which will cause a lot of drama in my marriage. I can see it already. “Part of that drama will be caused by the fact that I believe that he is jealous of me and because I believe his whole life and whole masculinity depends on him being a provider for me and our family. Partly also because I would be free of him and I would be able to come out from under his ‘role’.

“Finally, I will want to celebrate that and finally express myself without worrying about having to ask for money after that. I look back and realize that I have been under this man’s role for ages, and that has shaped who I am today which is unfortunate.” Msane further wrote in her diary that she was “… depressed, unhappy, insecure, doubtful and a lazy soul because of him”. She continued: “It’s a lot, I could go on all night long but what I do know for sure is that I am an intelligent, smart, capable woman who can do anything, be anything… I just need to start taking action and stop worrying about who will say what and also stop worrying about what will happen when I succeed and also stop fearing failure.”

Msane concluded by stating that it was time for her to get up and rise. “Nobody can do it for me. Nobody is coming to save me, I’m all I’ve got,” Msane wrote in her diary. As the case unfolds and bearing in mind that the case is sub judice, the Sunday Independent will publish more details on the thoughts Msane shared in her diary.