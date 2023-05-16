Inaugural conference and expo to Ignite entrepreneurship and drive inclusive growth

DESPITE their high initial failure rate, small and medium-sized businesses (SMMEs) account for roughly half of all job creation. Therefore, it is essential to assist growth entrepreneurs in transitioning into formal businesses as well as to support and develop them. This is very important for the growth of the local economy, which will be discussed at the inaugural Township Economies Conference and Expo, planned at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg from the 20th to the 21st of June 2023.

The event will present a distinctive chance to develop a culture of entrepreneurship and enable SMMEs to access skills development, leading to business opportunities and long term growth. As South Africa has an estimated 17% unemployment rate emanating from the informal economy, the conference is set to put forward a lifeline for families without formal employment. Liz Hart, managing director of Siyenza Events, said the Township Economies Conference and Expo would provide a platform for SMMEs to showcase their products and services , thereby exposing them to other market sectors and offering opportunities for government and big business procurement .

“Additionally, it will empower service providers to showcase skill sets, access financial mechanisms and facilitate trade between SMMEs,” Hart said. The managing director said that the theme for this conference is “Creating Growth Entrepreneurs” and will serve as a catalyst for enterprise development, aiding the growth and development of township economies to deliver not only more jobs but growth and economic activity. “The event will explore support services for the informal market sector to help entrepreneurs overcome various barriers such as access to finance, limited business knowledge skills, limited access to capital and mentorship.

“It will also provide insights on access to credit and transactional facilities, asset finance and insurance, as well as access to markets to sell manufactured products and services,” Hart said. The Township Economies Conference and Expo is set to offer businesses a productive space to access new markets. There will be a ‘Finance Centre’ which is set to showcase the latest trends and provide financial support and access to finance entrepreneurs. Further, there will be a ‘How-to Centre’, which will facilitate ways to start a business, register it, provide tax support and more. Lastly, there will be a ‘Technology Lounge’, which will exhibit the latest tech trends for SMMEs to run their businesses efficiently and allow them to access legal services from reputable legal firms.