Malaria in South Africa is on the rise, with 16 000 cases reported at the end of October 2018. Picture: Pexels

Malaria is on the rise in South Africa because of the lack of urgency in dealing with the silent killer, experts warn.

According to Goodbye Malaria, an NGO that aims to eliminate malaria in Africa, every minute or two a child under the age of five dies of the vector-borne disease. Pregnant women are also at a high risk of contracting the disease because of reduced immunity.

Malaria has been synonymous with countries such as Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, but there has been a marked increase in cases and related deaths in South Africa, the NGO’s chief executive Sherwin Charles pointed out.

“The problem with malaria is that it has a huge impact on families, especially on children under five. The consequences are learning difficulties.

“The disease can cause complications during pregnancy and there is the potential for deformities in the newborn,” he said.

The disease is spread mainly by mosquitoes transmitting the parasite from one infected human to another.

And since mosquitoes know no borders, increased awareness is necessary if the 2020 goal of a malaria-free continent is to be achieved.

In South Africa, at least 7600 cases were recorded annually between 2007 and 2016, but recent statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) showed an increase of up to 16000 cases by the end of October last year, with an average of 110 deaths.

The disease is most prevalent along the border with Mozambique and in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. The latter province was coping very well with testing and treatment.

“It is really important to tackle the high risk of malaria within society, especially for the protection of pregnant women and children under five who are at a higher risk.

“In that way, we ensure they are safe from the disease,” said Charles.

Since malaria is a treatable and preventable disease, there was an urgent need to strengthen interventions at grassroots level to prevent untimely deaths.

“Malaria symptoms usually start showing from seven days up to 35 days after a mosquito has infected a person and it usually starts with flu-like symptoms,” Charles said.

“The big thing about malaria in South Africa is that it has not been prevalent enough for our medical professionals to be very alert to its symptoms, as they would be in Mozambique.

“When you have flu-like symptoms or high fever and have been in an endemic area, it is advisable to ask your health-care professional to do an immediate malaria test called the rapid diagnostic test for malaria,” Charles said.





South Africa was also at risk because of a huge influx of people from Mozambique, which has 9.8million cases. Charles highlighted precautions to take to minimise exposure.

“Firstly, if you are travelling to an endemic area, there is a prophylaxis that you can take and few other medications on the market.

“It is recommended that you take the prophylaxis beforehand and while you are there.

“Secondly, malaria is mostly transmitted in the early evening and or early morning (after midnight).

“The idea would be that around dusk, if you are in an endemic area, you wear long sleeves and protect yourself with an insect repellent around your ankles and arms,” Charles said.

For those living in endemic areas, it is advisable to ensure there is no stagnant water lying around, to use bed nets to prevent mosquito bites and to spray with household insect repellent regularly.