It’s our duty to speak out against all forms of violence

Tswelopele Makoe Johannesburg - Sometimes, it is difficult to argue with claims that our country is the world’s crime capital. Or say, rape. Police Minister Bheki Cele recently reported more than 5 935 rapes this past December and over 42 289 rape cases in 2020. This amounts to 115 rape incidents per day. Staggering!

Sexual violence is a pervasive endemic that has desecrated our precious society. Empirical evidence shows that South Africa holds one of the highest rates of sexual violence in the world. Recent national statistics have indicated that a third of all females will endure some form of sexual abuse in their lifetime. This is not only an abhorrent trait of our society but one that is placing our future generations at a significant detriment. Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Femicide was a heightened societal discourse at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to be a contentious issue. The soaring rates of sexual violence are, however, not exclusive to women. Men and children, too, are affected. One in five children will reportedly experience sexual abuse in their lifetimes.

What’s more petrifying is that sexual violence is often perpetrated by a close friend, family member and/or associate. What remains disconcerting, however, is the rate of sexual violence that goes unreported and overlooked. Sexual offences are often presumed to occur in isolated areas and instances, but they frequently transpire in the instance of common robberies, assaults, cultural and religious contexts, and working environments. Entertainment events, military compounds, police stations and remote or underdeveloped areas are also potential sites of sexual violence occurrences. Countless business tycoons, religious leaders, presidents and elderly people have been accused of inflicting sexual abuse - many of whom have denied it - and gotten away with it. It’s of utmost importance that the “normalisation” of GBV is condemned. Violence in our society has become an intolerable occurrence.

Minister Cele has insisted that the key step to mitigating sexual violence in our society requires an expansion of the police footprint within communities and an astute use of our very limited resources. He argued: “We maintain that policing is not at police station, but policing is on the streets, where crimes are likely to be prevented.” This, however, will not work if unaided through collaborative efforts. The need for operational interventions, institutional support and legislative reinforcements is pertinent to tackling this scourge. Globally, the New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programmes underscored the importance of primary prevention of sexual assault, indicating that this violence should be tackled at a communal, individual, and societal level in order that it can be stopped before it occurs.

They further underscore the root of sexual violence as oppression, often stemming from race, sex, religion, citizenship, class, and gender identity, among others. These determinants intersect with pervasive national and social challenges such as poverty, crime, poor enforcement of laws, and societal norms that encourage sexual entitlement, male superiority, female inferiority and sexual submissiveness. Hyper-masculinity, or phallocentrism, is not only deeply embedded in our socialisation but also the ideas of who must men be in our society. These types of immense pressures result in many males neglecting their physical and mental well-being. Similarly, sexual violence victims endure debilitating after-effects, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, educational difficulties, heightened anxiety, premature mortality rates, suicidal fantasies, and, in some instances, permanent reproductive difficulties. One’s self-confidence and dignity is often shattered following such a traumatic events.

It is vital, now more than ever, to speak out against violence and pervasive atrocities that tears apart our society. There are many toxic sentiments that not only socialise younger generations in particularly dangerous ways but are also repeated through certain connotations embedded in traditional household roles, cultural practices and religious beliefs. Males in our society have a duty to vigorously overturn the sentiments of violence that are underlined as “masculine” and facilitate an empowering, emancipatory masculinity - one that performs for the betterment of its family and society at large. The rampant rate of sexual violence in our society will not be mitigated by an idle approach. It requires an interrogation of all facets of our lives, including the home lives of all citizens. Erratic home relationships, alcohol and drug abuse, lower levels of education, abrasive family environments and childhood histories of abuse are all precarious factors that result in GBV and Femicide.

Other than homes, workplaces, educational and religious institutions, sexual violence is pervasive among the homeless populace, as well as refugee camps, enclosed public spaces such as parking lots, and prominent public spaces such as primary and high schools. Young people are particularly vulnerable to sexual violence, especially against older and physically stronger perpetrators. In fact, a recent article by Ntombi Nkosi outlines the seriously insidious rate of sexual violence in schools, reporting that 294 rapes were reported at schools in 2022, and over 452 cases of sexual assault in schools have been reported over the past three years. This report excludes the rate of sexual violence in schools that go unreported, particularly by young people who fear the stigma and condemnation that many victims endure.

These statistics are not only staggering, but they also speak to a deeper societal dilemma, particularly at the schooling level. Educational environments should be spaces that promote safety, creativity, innovative and transformative thinking. It is clear that there are subversive societal attitudes that are deeply influencing those in educational institutions, resulting in dangerous rates of GBV and Femicide. This results in unsafe schools - with vulnerable students, impuissant parents and guardians, assailable teachers and a fractured operational system overall. Furthermore, unsafe schools can effectuate unsafe environments. Sexually deviant behaviours in schools must be met with severe punishment.

Acts, such as physical and emotional bullying, can be detrimental to the psyche and self-empowerment of particularly young people. It is, therefore, pertinent that educational institutions are protected and preserved as astute places and, more importantly, guarded to the greatest extent. Learning institutions need to promote social and emotional learning alike, including emotional maturity, safe relationship practices, and the promotion of healthy sexual practices, especially for adolescents. Self-empowerment, consent and respect for boundaries need to be taught at a fundamental educational phase. It’s also pertinent that parents and guardians assess the emergent signs of sexual abuse closely.

For example, children showing signs of anxiety, depression, self-isolation, irregular sleeping patterns, irregular eating patterns and declined academic performance. Sexual violence as a pervasive feature of our modern society cannot be underplayed. Sexual violence has not only deeply rattled our society but has perforated our youth. We are living in a time of deep violence and inequality. It is, therefore, pertinent that we avoid social disintegration by actively chastening violent behaviours in our society. At the root of this issue, we need to change the norms about how survivors are treated and perceived. We need to maintain sexual violence as a priority in our national discourse and tackle this violence from within and outside of all sectors of our society.

We need to work to transform dangerous attitudes about gender roles and stereotypes that seek to “normalise” GBV and Femicide in our society. The long legacy of sexual violence in our nation cannot be seen as an isolated problem but as one that pervades every sector of our society. The future of our society is in serious detriment if we cannot foster a safer, more transformative nation for all those that live in it. As a vast and multitudinous society, we are all part of a very delicate chain reaction, and it’s our duty to speak out against all forms of violence. It will only be through a collective effort that we can transform and strengthen our society.