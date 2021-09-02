Jail breakers sentenced to 10 years behind bars

Two men, who tried to escape from the holding cells while on trial for murder, were sentenced to 10 years behind bars in the Mthatha Regional Court. Thando Myendeki Mnoneleleli and Godfrey Kabane, both 35 years of age, were sentenced for stealing a police officer’s firearm and shooting two officers while in the cells at the Ngcobo Regional Court in 2014.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Constable Malizole Vayisi, who was working at the Dalasile Police Station, was serving prisoners with food at the court cells when he was robbed of his official firearm by the two men. He said police received information about the incident and rushed to assist. “On arrival, they discovered that Lieutenant Colonel Ntobeko Mdlathu and Constable Malizole Vayisi were shot, though not fatally wounded”.

Subsequent to the culprits’ misconduct during detention, bail was denied for the whole trial period hence their sentencing on August 27 after a series of court appearances. The accused were both sentenced to 7 years for kidnapping, 10 years for robbery, 10 years for the possession of a firearm, 4 years for possession of ammunition and 10 years for attempted murder. Mgolodela said all sentences would run concurrently.