JMPD's top cop vows to keep holidaymakers safe this festive season









Superintendent Phineas Manyama (in blue shirt) was named officer of the year by the JMPD for leading the Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre team. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA). Johannesburg - As holidaymakers head to their destinations, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) top officer for 2019 have vowed to clamp down on lawlessness on our country’s roads this festive season. South Africa has one of the highest number of road fatalities in the world, with the majority of deaths taking place over the festive season. A total of 1612 people died between December1, 2018 and January 8, 2019. JMPD’s top cop Superintendent Phineas Manyama emerged as this year’s most celebrated traffic law enforcement officer, an accolade that earned him a VW Polo Vivo. The Martindale Station-based officer was recognised for a number of successes, including the management of traffic flow during the eight-month closure of the M2 Bridge between the Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street in Johannesburg. Manyama, as head of the JMPD undercover unit, promised that his Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre (IIOC) team would ensure that Joburg residents were “free from crime” and felt protected this festive season.

Manyama demonstrated his unit’s quick response to crime as well as how they spot suspicious vehicles on the road. During this demonstration, three suspicious vehicles were stopped and searched, but no arrests were made.

When asked how risky his job is, Nduna (the chief), as he is affectionately called by his colleagues, said: “A risk is always there and you as a cop know whether you die on duty or not. It is a win-win, lose-lose situation, so we don’t have to think negatively. As long as our community is happy then we are happy.

“Remember, if we as cops don’t protect our people, who is going to protect them?” he said, while ordering his officers to activate the blue light and give chase after a suspicious Golf5.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar spoke fondly of Manyama’s unit, which was formed only eight months ago. Minnaar also noted the IIOC’s latest achievement was on Tuesday when it spotted a suspicious white Tata truck while patrolling along Albertina Sisulu and Watt Street and intercepted it before it could enter a scrapyard on the same street.

“The truck was searched and it contained crushed cans and underneath the cans was a green plastic sheet which covered copper worth R68000. The driver had R53000 in his possession gained from selling a portion of the copper. It was later established the suspect was linked to a syndicated ring of copper theft around Polokwane,” said Minnaar.

Mbalula said the carnage on the the country’s roads was a crisis that demanded that the public think differently and act with singular resolve. Mbalula urged law enforcement authorities to up their game and ensure visibility and enforcement around the clock.

“Road users have an obligation to ensure vigilance and behave in a manner that does not place others in harm’s way at all times,” he added.

Sunday Independent