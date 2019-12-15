South Africa has one of the highest number of road fatalities in the world, with the majority of deaths taking place over the festive season. A total of 1612 people died between December1, 2018 and January 8, 2019.
JMPD’s top cop Superintendent Phineas Manyama emerged as this year’s most celebrated traffic law enforcement officer, an accolade that earned him a VW Polo Vivo.
The Martindale Station-based officer was recognised for a number of successes, including the management of traffic flow during the eight-month closure of the M2 Bridge between the Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street in Johannesburg.
Manyama, as head of the JMPD undercover unit, promised that his Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre (IIOC) team would ensure that Joburg residents were “free from crime” and felt protected this festive season.