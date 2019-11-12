Johannesburg - A non-profit clinic in Johannesburg is rolling out self-screening HIV kits in a bid for more South Africans to know their HIV status.

One in five South Africans do not know their HIV status. The Witkoppen Clinic, Unjani Clinics Network and Johannesburg North GP Network - which is funded by The project is funded by the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute - have distributed more than 3 500 HIV self-screening kits to patients in the past two months.

Witkoppen Clinic director, Dr Jean Bassett said the project had been a great success.

“In the past two months, we’ve seen a 100% initiation onto antiretroviral treatment for patients who have screened positive using the self-screening kits,” he said.

“People test for different reasons and we must find innovative solutions to accommodate them. The self-screening kits are an effective way of addressing issues of access, stigma and confidentiality that are often barriers to testing,” said Bassett.

Self-screening tests are a comfortable way for people who are not comfortable with being tested at a health facility. The test can be conducted in the privacy of one’s home.

Self-screening tests are conducted by collecting a person’s own blood or oral fluid or performing a rapid diagnostic test.

“If your result is positive, you will be required to see a counsellor to take a confirmatory test,” says Bassett.

“This ensures that your test result is correct. If positive, you will be initiated onto ART treatment as soon as possible.”

“We’ve had a positive response from members of the community, with many asking to take kits home to loved ones who are reluctant to go to a clinic for testing,” said Bassett.

Access to HIV testing is an important factor in reaching the United Nations’ 90-90-90 goal – by the year 2020, 90% of people with HIV must know their status, 90% of people with HIV must be on antiretroviral treatment, and 90% of people on treatment must be virally suppressed.

Sunday Independent