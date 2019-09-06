Johannesburg - A horrified Joburg mother says the now suspended life orientation teacher from Queens High School solicited naked pictures from her daughter, and other ex-pupils at the school at least three years ago.

On Friday, the Gauteng Department of Education placed the teacher on suspension pending an investigation into alleged sexual assault and sexual harassment incidences.

Darlene Joubert’s daughter attended the school two years ago and had been allegedly sexually harassed since 2016. She completed her matric at the school in 2017.

The parent alleged that the now suspended school teacher used a WhatsApp group to solicit ‘sexy pictures’ from pupils.

She said she was horrified when her daughter blew the lid in 2016 and confronted the school at the time, but nothing was done. Instead, she was made to sign a gag order to say she would no longer speak about her daughter’s alleged abuse.

“He used to have a WhatsApp group, which he used to say was a study group. I looked into it and I said to her show me what’s on your phone. She showed me photos of other girls topless, some of them were in their panties.

“Then there was the time when he wanted photos of my daughter in lingerie, he specified that he wanted red lingerie because that was his favourite colour. When he got to that, that is when she said mommy I have to delete this man,” she said.

Joubert said her daughter Leana, who is now 20, was still living with the scars of her high school trauma.

She recalled how her daughter told her that the teacher used to touch her thighs and gave her a nickname, which was later adopted by her peers.

“There was another incident when he used to rub her at the top of her thigh. She got the nickname of ‘Sexy Legs’ and I couldn’t understand why everyone was calling her that. It turned out it was a name the teacher had branded her, and everyone was calling her that,” she said.

On Friday, Lesufi descended to the school flanked by officials from his department, the South African Human Rights Commission and non-profit organisation, the Teddy Bear Clinic.

He placed the teacher under suspension and has sanctioned an investigation into the allegations against the teacher and other teachers at the school.

Joubert said when she reported the incident at the school, the teacher apologised, but the matter was swept under the rug and she was made to sign a gag order that she would never speak about the matter again.

She said an official from the Department of Education was present at the meeting when she was made to sign the gag order, along with a representative of the school governing body, the principal and the affected teacher.

“We were in the office with this teacher, and the teacher sobbed and cried and all he could say was ‘what is my mother going to say when the police arrest me?’.

“So I looked at him and I said ‘how do you think I feel as a parent, a broken-hearted mother, feels, after you violated my daughter’,” she said.

But at the end of it, the teacher continued to teach, and it was Joubert who had to write an apology to the school.

“I had to write an apology to the school for giving the school a bad name, I had to sign it. Afterwards, I could not understand why she (official from the department) would not take it further, and because I signed that it was pushed under the rug.

“All he (suspended teacher) could say to me was I’m sorry this happened. Up until now the school has not given me an apology. I can see now that they realise that had they done something, this could have been stopped (back) then,” she said.

Chantel Gordon-Moyo, the former pupil whose one woman protest led to action been taken, said she was fighting for the victims who were afraid to come forward.

She had started a Facebook group and this was where the victims of the teacher came forward to tell their stories.

“One of the girls reached out to me and said please share my story, and when I found out who the teacher was, I trusted her because I have had inappropriate experiences with the teacher where he has asked me out and flirted with me while I was a pupil here.

“I don’t want to say I was the lucky one, I was just strong to face him and other girls weren’t,” she said.

Gordon-Moyo said she was burdened when more victims came forward and decided to act, something the school had not done.

“They are the one who are supposed to be getting rid of these sexual predators and protecting the girls. Parents spend so much money here,” she said.

Lesufi urged the pupils to assist the department to solve the problem of sexual assault at the school. He said no teacher should feel like they had the right to harass pupils at the school and a teacher that feels that there are boyfriends or girlfriends in the school must go look for them outside of school.

“It is within that context that I have removed your LO teacher out of school until we have finalised the investigations that are leveled against him. We are also going to go through the list of everyone that has been mentioned,” Lesufi said.

“I want to assure you my girls that you must not walk in the school premises fearing anyone. You must not think twice when you enter the gates of you school; whether to go home or come inside. Any person that interferes with your freedom, you must not hesitate to report that person and we will take action immediately,” he said.