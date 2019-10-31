Johannesburg - Despite Rand Water implementing stage 2 water restrictions in parts of Johannesburg last week, residents continued to over use the scarce resource.

This was revealed by Councillor Nico de Jager, City of Joburg’s MMC for the environment and infrastructure services department.

De Jager said residents had to use water sparingly to preserve water. He said Joburg residents were over using water.

“It is also true that residents are using more water than is accounted for our daily allocation, Johannesburg specifically using more than 20% more than it should. People need to cut down and use water sparingly or we are going to continue to run into problems,” he said.

Rand Water announced last week that due to high demand, it had instituted water supply restrictions in the City of Johannesburg. It said the city had an average consumption of 4900Ml/d, which was above the expected 4370Ml/d.

Some of the areas that have been affected by the water restrictions are Midrand and Klipfontein.

In Midrand, some residents complained of water outages for days.

In a statement, Joburg Water said the Grand Central area in Midrand continued to be throttled as demand remained high.

“The reason for the low reservoir level at Grand Central is the fact that communities have not reduced demand as requested which now results that we juggle water supply between E-rand Reservoir and Grand Central.

“This will lead to poor water to no water supply and if customers do not reduce demand, the period of poor supply will extend,” said Joburg Water.

Joburg Water said it had dispatched eight roaming water trucks to the area, and one stationary water truck has been placed at Nizamiye Clinic.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and residents are urged to reduce their water consumption patterns as water usage has increased at an alarming rate and this is of serious concern given the recent heatwave we have been experiencing,” said Joburg Water in a statement.