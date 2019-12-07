There was an explosion in the Brynorth Substation which affected power supply in Morningside, khanyisa and surroundings. Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg - Johannesburg residents have been left livid in many suburbs as the city has been rocked by blackouts after four hours of load shedding. 

Officials from Johannesburg’s City Power have been inundated with calls since Friday as they struggled to restore power to some of the affected suburbs.  

On Saturday morning, City Power said there had been an explosion at the Brynorth Substation, which affected the Bryanston, Fourways and Douglasdale areas. 

On Friday afternoon in Parkhurst, the area was rocked with a 7 hour blackout after lights failed to come back after the scheduled 4.30pm load shedding period. City Power confirmed there was a fault in that area too. 

And on Saturday morning, Bryanston residents flooded social media with complaints. 

Taking to Twitter, Joburg City Power said “there was an explosion in the Brynorth Substation which affects power supply in Morningside, khanyisa and surroundings, Operators are currently onsite”.

Joburg City Power said the affected areas included Bryanston, Douglasdale, Epsom Downs, Dimension Data and Kleve Hill Park. They also said the explosion happened on the Eskom side of the network.
But Bryanston is not the only Joburg suburb which has been affected by electric faults. City Power has been inundated with complaints with technicians running around all parts of the city trying to restore power.  

Some of the places affected include Parktown, Roodepoort, Ruimsig, Ennerdale, Industria, Vorna Valley, Greenstone and Wynberg.