There was an explosion in the Brynorth Substation which affected power supply in Morningside, khanyisa and surroundings. Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg - Johannesburg residents have been left livid in many suburbs as the city has been rocked by blackouts after four hours of load shedding. Officials from Johannesburg’s City Power have been inundated with calls since Friday as they struggled to restore power to some of the affected suburbs.

On Saturday morning, City Power said there had been an explosion at the Brynorth Substation, which affected the Bryanston, Fourways and Douglasdale areas.

On Friday afternoon in Parkhurst, the area was rocked with a 7 hour blackout after lights failed to come back after the scheduled 4.30pm load shedding period. City Power confirmed there was a fault in that area too.

And on Saturday morning, Bryanston residents flooded social media with complaints.