Johannesburg - The recent spate of killings of homeless people in Tshwane shocked Johannesburg’s homeless people, who admitted to living in fear for their lives. The City’s Displaced Persons Unit estimates that there are about 10000 homeless people on the streets of Johannesburg who come from different parts of the country and the rest of the world.

Sanele Seheri, formerly from the Free State, said he had heard about the killings and fear had driven them to form a tight-knit community in order to protect themselves against any danger.

“To be honest I feel fearful because Pretoria is not far from here, so when I heard rumours circulating I started to think about my safety.

“On the streets we focus on survival without thinking much about our safety and hearing about these killings made me more aware of my safety,” said Seheri.

“I stay with a community of guys and we don’t accept strangers coming in and I think that will keep us protected because we know each other. If we don’t know you, we chase you away.”

Seheri said life on the streets was tough and there was no help coming their way from the government.

“So far we are only assisted by NGOs and churches. They come now and then to give us blankets and soup,” he said

Osman Nimaribuka from Pakistan came to South Africa in search of opportunities, but found himself on the street after being kicked out of his rented flat in Hillbrow.

He said he was unaware of the killing of homeless people in Tshwane, but he generally felt unsafe on the streets, especially because he slept alone at night.

A homeless person who referred to himself as Majayivana, said he had been on the streets for many years and had been beaten on several occasions by members of the public and even the police for sleeping or begging on the streets.

“Begging for food is the only crime I’ve ever committed. So why would someone kill me for that?” he asked, adding that the idea of a serial killer prowling the streets didn’t intimidate him.

“What’s there to be scared of? Here they can’t do that because there are too many of us and not all of us are on drugs. We can fight the killers off. We protect ourselves by staying in groups and there is no one who can just come in and kill people for nothing. I think this person (the killer) is targeting them (homeless people in Tshwane) for something they did,” he said.

Gauteng Department of Social Development spokesperson Motsamai Motlhaolwa said while the issue of homeless people was not the mandate of his department, “we must hasten to say it requires an integrated intervention by all stakeholders” responding to what happens when people die or are killed on the streets.

“In cases where the department is aware of deaths of homeless people, referrals are made to municipalities for burials,” said Motlhaolwa, and added that the department provided various services to the homeless based on their needs and these include psycho-social support, reunification and rehabilitation services.

Aviwe Mdaniso, projects assistant at the Central Methodist church, said the church has various programmes for the homeless people. Their flagship project, Paballo ya Botho (personal security), provides meals to the homeless, while Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Braamfontein said it provided meals and helped provide medical services in partnership with Wits Medical School.

