Joburg’s Open City exhibition kicks off with new line-up

Johannesburg - The FNB Arts Joburg is back and better. The 15-day-long exhibition is part of the FNB Art Joburg’s ways to stimulate economic growth and inclusivity to attract art lovers who inhabit and visit the City of Gold to immerse themselves in the city’s rich and layered cultural offerings. As part of the festival's goal to grow the economy, Mandla Sibeko, the director of FNB Arts Joburg, said the initiative creates a platform for artists to meet with existing and prospective buyers.

This year’s exhibition will showcase the artworks of 18 exhibitors. “Over and above the fair itself, we expose potential buyers to intimate events so they can learn more about the artists and how they create their artwork -- for them to understand the artist before they purchase the artworks,” said Sibeko. Sibeko added that the Open City came to be as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic by exploring how the FNB Arts Joburg can engage with communities in the city. He said he was elated to revisit the communities with a new line-up of artists who will showcase their work.

Now that Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, Sibeko said the art festival saw tremendous growth since last year’s art fair. “Open City has gotten better and bigger this year, but it is almost like a resounding cause to people who live in Joburg to get out and open up the creative economy and contribute towards it. Nothing like this has ever happened in Joburg,” he said. The exhibition’s hubs are in Rosebank, Braamfontein, Newtown, Soweto, Joburg City Centre and 44 Stanley. Sibeko said the whole concept of the exhibition is to collaborate art, music, film, food and fashion industries to usher in Spring in Joburg.

“More than anything, for us at FNB Art Joburg, it’s an educational tool and a way to coordinate the cultural landscape in the city. Johannesburg being a cultural capital in Africa for such organising,” said Sibeko. While the Open City runs until September 9, the main FNB Art Joburg festival will take place between September 2-4 at the Sandton Convention Centre. The 15-day-long initiative aims to give people outside the city a reason to come to Joburg for leisure without limiting either the audience or the artists' experience.

