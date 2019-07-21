Businessman Johann Rupert. File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu has accused billionaire businessman Johann Rupert of looting the country and accumulating “ill-gotten wealth” owing to apartheid and his whiteness. In a heated exchange of text messages between the two men in February last year, which emerged this week, Shivambu also vowed to continue exposing the “criminal capitalist system” which he accused Rupert of presiding over.

Rupert is the chairman of companies such as Remgro and Richemont, among others.

The text messages show that Rupert had taken issue with Shivambu’s claims of looting and accused the EFF MP of disrespect.

“I have not looted anything and am very disappointed in you for this BS. Thought you were more honourable and intelligent than this. Goodbye and good luck,” Rupert said.

Shivambu then told Rupert he needed to surround himself with people “who understand political dynamics and articulations”.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

In response, Rupert accused Shivambu of treating him with disdain.

“I have known many people much older than you like Steve Biko and Madiba, and they never treated me with such disdain and disrespect. Furthermore, as my very old friend Jabu told you when you said that you are “watching him” because I gave Lewazi a break 10 years ago, as head of the Taxi association, you should watch it.”

On Saturday, Shivambu confirmed his text exchanges with Rupert.

Rupert denied sending Shivambu a text, saying he did not even have his number.

He accused Sunday Independent journalists of making “wrong noise” because they worked for “wrong people”.

